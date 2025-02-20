Despite His Family's Targeted Campaign Of Angst, RFK Jr. Gets Standing Ovation And Warm Welcome From HHS STAFF, Who Told Him They've Been Waiting For American Science To Be "Unleashed"
Link here, to short promotional video produced by HHS. (!)
The whole speech to HHS staff is here:
I’m not sure what The Economic Times meant by “chilling.”
I hope he still fires most of them who deserve it, and keep only the ones who made documented attempts not to kill Americans.
I like seeing all those flags behind RFK Jr.
I feel like everyone I know is sick and going to the doctor and talking about their sickness. No future plans, just talk about the illness. I really don't understand it but clearly it seems to stem from the notion of 'preventative care' that the health community has seriously been pushing since the 1980s. There is a mindset that is part of the sickness. I mean colds they can't shake, drugs they take, side effects they experience and the check ups they go to.
Think about where we were 3 months ago! Give this brilliant, principled man, a chance. It seems as if some of the commentors are habitual negative nay sayers, no matter what. So much good has already happened. Let’s applaud it.