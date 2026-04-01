Diary Of A Young DoctorBy Ezzideen ShehabCelia FarberApr 01, 20261083817Share 1083817SharePreviousNext
When I was ten, I read The Diary of Anne Frank and was deeply touched for rest of my life for Jews who experienced this travesty far from my comfortable, middle-class American home. For the past 2 1/2 years, I've felt flattened by the horror in Gaza just from seeing and reading what I could stand. This diary now gives me a hint of what truly flattened might feel like ... beyond my imagination. Daily I see apathy, denial and craven acceptance by Americans of American-funded genocide in Palestine. I feel I now live in a land of "good Germans" who buy lies, look away from reality, and go along to get along. The jack boots are here in modern form enforcing censorship and compliance simply by challenging our comfort zones. Daily I feel cold and disbelief that Zionists, like an apparition of new Nazis following tradition and conditioning, occupy the halls of power in America.
Blessings for sharing this, Dr. Ezzideen has been a singular voice, just shattering...