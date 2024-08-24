DIASPORA: Bret Weinstein, "Lifelong Democrat," Says The Party Is One Of War, Censorship, and Racism: "I Think The Democratic Party Is An Existential Threat To The Republic." Plans To Vote For Trump
The Democrats Have Even Lost Their Grip On Lifelong Democrat Democrat Leftists; AmericanRight and Left Dissolve And Give Way To "S.O.S."
I’m going to use the articulation by Bret Weinstein as a doorstopper to the accusation that Trump and RFK Jr. should not be “trusted.”
My father used to quote comedian Henny Youngman’s admittedly ungentlemanly joke:
When people asked Henny Youngman, “How’s your wife?”
He replied: “Compared to what?”
Everybody is welcome to not vote, not believe, not trust, not do anything except curate betrayals and disappointments.
But let the “I’m hopeful about this alliance” people (myself included) be pegged accurately first.
If you were in a sinking boat, you’d use anything including your hands to bail water.
We are not in an “ideal world” where we can tailor our choices; We’re on the brink of abject, almost incomprehensible destruction. The dragon’s spittle raining down on our necks, we actually are uniting in a manner of people facing what Weinstein calls an “existential threat.”
I don’t think this election is about liking anybody, or agreeing with anybody.
By all means be appalled, but bookend the position:
“I don’t trust Trump…”
Compared to what?
The DNC sellout of America is complete if Harris gets in period, end of story. Complicit or clueless, the Left is an existential threat to democracy.
How many people are taught that the Democrats were the party of slavery, and voted against freeing the slaves. They were always the racist party, the party of the KKK. In my youth they were portrayed as the party of the working class. A simplistic view which deceived many voters.
In the last decade or two it has become apparent that the Democrat Party was infiltrated by radical left progressives, and cultural marxism agendas. At the same time, with the help of the deep state/CIA, the Republican Party was also taken over by the global corporate regime and pretended to be the conservative alternative to the Democrat Party.
It was all a deception, it was really the UniParty all along. So called Bi-Partisan bull shit.
This is the deep state and the bloated bureaucracy of worthless agencies controlled by the corrupt police state intel agencies.
The people must unite to take down this regime and restore our Constitutional Republic.