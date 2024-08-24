I’m going to use the articulation by Bret Weinstein as a doorstopper to the accusation that Trump and RFK Jr. should not be “trusted.”

My father used to quote comedian Henny Youngman’s admittedly ungentlemanly joke:



When people asked Henny Youngman, “How’s your wife?”

He replied: “Compared to what?”

Everybody is welcome to not vote, not believe, not trust, not do anything except curate betrayals and disappointments.

But let the “I’m hopeful about this alliance” people (myself included) be pegged accurately first.

If you were in a sinking boat, you’d use anything including your hands to bail water.

We are not in an “ideal world” where we can tailor our choices; We’re on the brink of abject, almost incomprehensible destruction. The dragon’s spittle raining down on our necks, we actually are uniting in a manner of people facing what Weinstein calls an “existential threat.”

I don’t think this election is about liking anybody, or agreeing with anybody.

By all means be appalled, but bookend the position:

“I don’t trust Trump…”

Compared to what?