The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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JoFinn's avatar
JoFinn
2hEdited

And still, the damage continues. My niece, who drinks the kool-aid, was told by her OBGYN that anybody who wants to hold the baby once born, must have covid boosters, or they have to wait 6 months to hold the child, or you can wear a mask and not hold him. I have no idea if she got any mRNA vaccines while pregnant, I'm guessing she did. She miscarried in 2024. All we can do is pray at this point. Obviously I won't be seeing that baby for a good while. And my Kool-Aid drinking parents and sisters are right on board. I've had to do a lot of spiritual and emotional processing upon hearing this insanity to stay in the love frequency..

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Franz Kafka's avatar
Franz Kafka
2hEdited

Lest we forget! Fauci, Wallensky, and Murthy are firstly, psychopaths, secondly, grifters, and thirdly criminals.

Any 'qualifications' they may have were clearly obtained under false pretenses.

Other than that, an amazingly thorough, complete and exhaustive (and exhausting for me) disquisition into a hellish murk of lies, prevarications, subterfuges, justifications, cover-ups, code words and subculture argot by a trio of co-conspirators who should no longer be walking upon the Earth.

Most alarmingly, I am reminded of something I have forgotten the source of but they are a fitting fridge magnet quote... from Hell.

"The reports exist. The practice remains the same"

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