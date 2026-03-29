The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
1dEdited

George Orwell Quote: ..."The war is not meant to be won, it is meant to be continuous" is a central concept from George Orwell’s novel 1984, highlighting how a perpetual state of conflict is used by ruling powers to keep society in check. It allows governments to maintain power by fostering fear, restricting freedom, and controlling resources, ensuring the population remains distracted and compliant.

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Stephen's avatar
Stephen
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Israel will collapse - it may even cease to exist?

Probably true if they don't stop fighting. HOW can they do that? Seriously, surrender is NOT an option.

The perceived terrorists could ride in and make that ugly day in October look like a childs game.

Is it poetic justice that this could befall a nation of murders? Asking for a friend from Gaza. And another from Lebanon.

Only God can sort this out.

Humanity has gone too far.

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