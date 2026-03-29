Dire Straits: Col. Wilkerson Suggests Off-Ramp For Trump--Declare Victory, Withdraw, Offer Reparations. Chief Of Staff Of IDF Has Warned That IDF Is Facing Imminent Collapse, "Raising 10 Red Flags."
"I Don't Think He Has Any Idea How He Is Going To Get Out Of This."
Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson, Wikipedia page.
Outtakes from Times Of Israel article, linked in full here.
Why are all the sane-sounding, experienced American military elders on podcasts, and not at the White House?
We know the answer: The White House is overtaken by a closed sycophantic circle, appearing possessed. Wilkerson sees a force at work that wants chaos.
The entire world is now held hostage.
How could this have been allowed to progress to this point?
It all stems from the Likud extremists who inexplicably became normalized, and who are now threatening Israel’s very existence. As if they “manifested” that which they feared most.
George Orwell Quote: ..."The war is not meant to be won, it is meant to be continuous" is a central concept from George Orwell’s novel 1984, highlighting how a perpetual state of conflict is used by ruling powers to keep society in check. It allows governments to maintain power by fostering fear, restricting freedom, and controlling resources, ensuring the population remains distracted and compliant.
Israel will collapse - it may even cease to exist?
Probably true if they don't stop fighting. HOW can they do that? Seriously, surrender is NOT an option.
The perceived terrorists could ride in and make that ugly day in October look like a childs game.
Is it poetic justice that this could befall a nation of murders? Asking for a friend from Gaza. And another from Lebanon.
Only God can sort this out.
Humanity has gone too far.