Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson, Wikipedia page.

Outtakes from Times Of Israel article, linked in full here.

Why are all the sane-sounding, experienced American military elders on podcasts, and not at the White House?

We know the answer: The White House is overtaken by a closed sycophantic circle, appearing possessed. Wilkerson sees a force at work that wants chaos.

The entire world is now held hostage.

How could this have been allowed to progress to this point?

It all stems from the Likud extremists who inexplicably became normalized, and who are now threatening Israel’s very existence. As if they “manifested” that which they feared most.