Excellent analysis by Ali Abunimah, who conveys with human resonance. I had no idea about all this.

Just a few quick and fleeting points:

Stephen Colbert is “friends” with WCT, and has also suddenly pivoted to ceasefire, and humanitarian aid support, just like “Morning Joe” and Mica have adopted brand new recriminations on Israel/Gaza—“eviscerating” Israeli Economic Minister Nir Barkat, here. It has the feel of a bad school play, lines memorized the same day.

Jose Andrés, worth $50 million, very suspect.

—Wikipedia