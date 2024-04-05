Excellent analysis by Ali Abunimah, who conveys with human resonance. I had no idea about all this.
Just a few quick and fleeting points:
Stephen Colbert is “friends” with WCT, and has also suddenly pivoted to ceasefire, and humanitarian aid support, just like “Morning Joe” and Mica have adopted brand new recriminations on Israel/Gaza—“eviscerating” Israeli Economic Minister Nir Barkat, here. It has the feel of a bad school play, lines memorized the same day.
Jose Andrés, worth $50 million, very suspect.
For his work with WCK, José Andrés received a 2021 Courage and Civility Award from Jeff Bezos, along with a $100 million award.[60]
In 2024, José Andrés and the WCK were nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and representatives Jim McGovern and Rosa DeLauro.[61]
—Wikipedia
In addition, if it isn't completely obvious—the whole world is talking about the 7 aid workers & the atrocities at al-Shifa Hospital are off the table. Hundreds of people executed, the hopsital destroyed, 100 dialysis machines destroyed, all equipment destroyed, children killed in front of mothers. doctors executed & abducted etc.
I just posted this comment on your previous article on this subject, Celia, so I will post it here again edited for the fact that it's on the video I commented on.
I'm afraid I simply don't understand why people who are generally critical of the mainstream narrative haven't cottoned on to the fact that any kind of button-pushing event breathlessly reported around the world and allegedly perpetrated by recognised "baddies" of whatever stripe is likely to be staged and a case of "predictive programming".
https://soundofheart.org/galacticfreepress/content/revelation-method-predictive-programming-and-prime-directive
My first thought for this event and Moscow and Baltimore ... and so many others is ... this will likely be staged. They lie and lie and lie and lie - why wouldn't it be? As Francis Richard Conolly, who made JFK to 9/11 Everything is a Rich Man's Trick, the first alert I had to how things were very different from how I perceived them to be, memorably said in his film, "All terror is fake." I thought it was a big call at the time but now I realise it isn't ... at all.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4oVpt_I9iQQ
Ali Abunimah:
--- says how Palestinians don't trust World Central Kitchen
--- accepts the deaths as real, however, speaks about the backgrounds of the World Central Kitchen people - four of them having military backgrounds, three British "special forces". BIG RED FLAG! Who is this World Central Kitchen? The name already sounds strange.
He points out how WCK seems to work very closely with Israel and the US and asks the question:
"Why would Israel shoot WCK workers if it's working closely with them?" and posits the following three reasons:
1. There's a lack of control in IDF as it's reported before the event, "IDF officers on the ground do what they want"
2. A few days before WCK indicated they were willing to work with other food-related agencies such as UNRWA and Israel was sending the message, "We decide who does what."
3. It consolidates the popularity of WCK.
1. and 2. - BULLSHIT! These are PLANTED notions. It's just so obviously staged, can't you see it. As if IDF officers do what they want. 3. Yes! Yes! Yes
I didn't know of this event until last night when a friend mentioned it on the phone. While we were talking I looked over an Australian ABC News article and noticed immediately a lack of timing of the shootings. Only mentioned was "night". Typical of psyops is a lack of expected information and a supply of irrelevant and unexpected information.
So OK I haven't done due diligence but what I ask anyone who reads this comment to do is NOT accept any breathlessly-reported story at face value and to immediately suspect it because it's definitely a case that this type of story will be faked more often than not.
--- Check the story for adding up properly.
--- Do all the details make sense? Is there expected information missing? Is there irrelevant and unexpected information?
--- Are the grievers convincing? Do we see wiping away of no tears?
--- Is there anything convincing that favours its reality?
They always TELL us Revelation-of-the-Method style when they're faking it so we can work it out if they are. They're good to us that way.