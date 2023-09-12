Djokovic Wins Fourth US Open Sept 10: An Invitation To Open, Unrepentant Schadenfreude
How Often Does A Game Double As A Propaganda Spell Breaker?
Symbolic Tennis balls filled with Blue Science Water, just like the rackets themselves.
https://x.com/michaelpsenger/status/1701069563646099467?s=20
Schade=Damage
Freude=Joy
”After being indefensibly banned by the Biden administration from competing in the U.S. Open in 2021 and 2022, Djokovic returned to New York City for 2023. And won the whole damn thing.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.