DNC Aborts Primary Debates, But Elections Are Still Officially Not AT ALL Rigged, And You Can See Photos of Mick Jagger On Stage If You Need Any Reassurance That Joe Biden Is A Young, Fit Rock Star
HELP
The totalitarian organ known as the DNC has out-done itself yet again. I am new to the news that they have now stated they will not host any primary debates.
I have to say that this latest assault on us all actually scares me.
It just has that super ultra creepy abnormal quality, very high shock level.
I feel again that I am stuck on a hijacked airliner…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.