DOGE Says It Plans To Audit The "Federal Reserve." If You Listen To This Clip, You Will Learn Shocking Facts and Hear Insane Quotations About The FR, Our Chief Despot Outside Human Form
Celia Farber
Feb 12, 2025
Clip here.
This has been one of Trump's goals from the beginning, taking down the Federal Reserve. There are still many Americans who have no idea that they have been enslaved by this unconstitutional private central bank for their entire lives.
The deep state infrastructure depends on this arm of control which connects to the global financial corruption. Getting us back on a gold standard will require an end to the FR, and a return to the Treasury Department. There is a reason why the Congress has refused to audit them. They will be exposed for all to see like happened with USAID.
No need for sugar in my coffee this morning. Sweet!