This really is one hell of a weekend.
Clip here.
Clip here.
Clip here.
Greenland Premier’s statement here.
Clip here.
Is anybody familiar with this channel, “NYPrepper?”
Link here.
“You just wait, for Cuba.”
—Lindsey Graham
Full AF1 press conference here:
Grok says not to worry:
Curious about what all the MAGA types are saying about their President now? Cause it seems the Neocon MAGA’s (if they even were MAGA in the first place) have taken over The White House.
Greenland will fall without a Danish butter cookie being thrown in anger. Almost without exception, European and British politicians are in thrall to the USA by means of bribery, blackmail or other forms of financial or moral corruption. Virtually none of them will stand up for their own interests, as they are vassals of the USA and have sold out their people long ago.