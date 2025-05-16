The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ultradarkmaga's avatar
ultradarkmaga
8m

a 'conservative' is not a pro-genocide israel firster

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeff's avatar
Jeff
1m

It would be nice if Trump did more than just "allude" to an intervention.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture