Clip here.

A different perspective on Trump’s “They’re All Poison” social media post here.

Trying To Stay Paywall Free

I’m asking for one new paid subscriber per day—only focusing on anybody who has been reading TTB for at least 2-3 years, and commenting.

If that is you, please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. It’s $1.25 per week.

You can also make a one time donation:

One Time Donation (PayPal)

Your donations are crucial and very appreciated.

Thank you to the past two weeks’ new paid subscribers for heeding my request, and please know that we are slowly growing—you are helping us achieve stability.

( When I lose subscribers it is often due to “third rail” topics, notably Israel/Gaza and it seems built into the algorithm. )

You can also support my work by ordering products at Truth Barrier Store, now clickable also at top of page.