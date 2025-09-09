The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Useless Liberal's avatar
Useless Liberal
2h

They did everything they could to destroy his presidency and his country.

Trump understands that.

Mostly.

He’s starting to recognize that they used Covid to destroy his presidency and his country.

Expose that.

Expose that, and he’ll do the rest for you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
2h

Dear Lord , may the dam break wide open 🙏⚔️🙏❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture