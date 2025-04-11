“Snobbery? But it’s only a form of despair.”

—Joseph Brodsky

I have, I believe, a good people antenna, and it sent me signals of pure misery on this guy—Douglas Murray, years ago.

I really dislike snobbery, and snobs, and snobbishness.

(Joseph Brodsky for the win, in 8 words.)

When it comes to British (upper class) snobbishness, no other people can compare—it’s sometimes so pathological, it becomes fascinating.

Here, Murray trumpets that history must only be permitted to be stitched by official historians, punches down on Darryl Cooper as being a “would be historian,” though he has never “consumed” any of his work, and berates Rogan for not finding any war he can bring himself to love.

Murray also uses a classic gaslight technique of fumbling with Darryl Cooper’s name. That’s meant to signal: He’s not important enough for me to get his name right.

It really is an epoch-defining clash of civilizations, and Dave Smith, I thought, was outstanding.





Darryl Cooper, (significantly) came from a poor, broken home, single mother, no stability, always uprooted, many many temporary homes. Reading was his refuge, and he read copious numbers of books as a way to survive all the traumas of his childhood.

Such people can see through walls, and are very valuable.

Murray strikes me as an “agent of the Crown,” and pushes on with the agenda and talking points of the still obscure (to most) British Pilgrims Society. I don’t know if he is an official member, but I’d be surprised if he were not.

Owen Benjamin posted something about him on X too vulgar to re-post, but I have captured a few PG snippets:

From there, Benjamin went into his favorite form of bashing, calling people “gay,” in countless ways. Murray is openly gay, libertarian, and close to an atheist. (Agnostic, now.)

I try to stay away from people’s sexual preferences but instead let me say this:



Observe Murray’s whole body, his expressions, his barely contained contempt. When he became all the rage some years ago, I was unable to get past how he could call his book The Madness of Crowds, when that title was taken, in 1852, by Charles Mackay.

He comes from a social class and tradition that actually believes mere peasants can’t study, know, or partake in discussions of history.

Cooper, by contrast, represents in all his work, the stifled voice of the ‘little guy’—and is fascinated by labor movements, and the (totally ignored) history of the working classes in America.

I believe Cooper’s rise shows us that they (Crown/Anaconda) didn't take into account a sudden mass popularity of outsider historians. That a historian could attract millions of listeners, by telling history through a lens where people are depicted as real people. They (Tavistock/Crown) thought they could always control “pop culture,” as in the (Dark) Beatles and all the rest.

I’m upset that people I know ever implored me to read this guy’s book.

Sheesh what a snob.

