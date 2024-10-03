Share this postDr. Chris Martenson Reveals A PM Alleging Gov. Officials In Town Hall Told Residents Of Chimney Rock They No Longer Own Their Land; Witness With 10 Years Experience Of Storms Reveals Hidden Contractsceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDr. Chris Martenson Reveals A PM Alleging Gov. Officials In Town Hall Told Residents Of Chimney Rock They No Longer Own Their Land; Witness With 10 Years Experience Of Storms Reveals Hidden Contracts'They're Not Picking Up The Bodies. They Don't Want To Identify The Bodies." This Post Contains Three Witness Testimonies, The First One Is Anonymous, The Other Two Are NotCelia FarberOct 03, 2024203Share this postDr. Chris Martenson Reveals A PM Alleging Gov. Officials In Town Hall Told Residents Of Chimney Rock They No Longer Own Their Land; Witness With 10 Years Experience Of Storms Reveals Hidden Contractsceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther164ShareRest of text here.Clip about FEMA confiscating donations here.Rest of Ryan Tyre text here.203Share this postDr. Chris Martenson Reveals A PM Alleging Gov. Officials In Town Hall Told Residents Of Chimney Rock They No Longer Own Their Land; Witness With 10 Years Experience Of Storms Reveals Hidden Contractsceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther164SharePreviousNext
This is the same as the approach that the government has taken in Lahaina, Maui. I suspect that it is also similar to what was done in East Palestine, Ohio. Anyone see a pattern?
We went to Florida in '04 and Louisiana the following year in the aftermath of hurricanes Charlie and Katrina. We had state of the art drying equipment and generator to assure rapid moisture extraction from buildings that had gotten pummeled by the storms. Much of the time down there became an avoidance dance because private contractors like us who were conspicuous often had their equipment confiscated by FEMA in the name of a declared federal emergency. Compensation for their theft was paltry and then drove home the point with me, just like during 9/11, what a tyrannical, clubby and corrupt organization FEMA was/is. We might otherwise have stayed for weeks but about faced much sooner, returning home realizing we were in enemy territory..