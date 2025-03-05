Dr. Ealy lays out what he found out, here.

Here is the untold story: A child died, of multiple co-existing respiratory illnesses, in Texas, and somehow it became international news.

That tunnel system right there—hospitals to mass media—is the one to look at. How on earth, and why on earth, did this child’s death get sent out to the media, while no child who dies of a vaccine reaction ever gets reported? The answer is obvious.

Hospitals are part of the propaganda arm of Big Pharma and public health apparatus.

When the 3 year old daughter of Christine Maggiore and Robin Scovill died suddenly in 2004, being the daughter of a very public HIV positive mother who eschewed testing, drugs, fear and doom around HIV, her initial autopsy report came back with no known cause of death.

It was “kicked upstairs” to a pathologist known for rigging evidence against parents in Shaken Baby Syndrome cases, and months later, he had tortured forth a new cause of death report that claimed the child, who name was Eliza Jane, had died of “AIDS.”

(This was very odd, since she showed none of the blood abnormalities characteristic of AIDS, and as for “having” “HIV,” they hinged it on a single p24 protein they claimed to have found in her brain after death.)

But that terrible, ominous day, the phone rang at Christine and Robin’s home, and a reporter from the L.A. Times asked: “What is your comment about your child’s new autopsy report that says she died of AIDS?”

Shocked, Christine asked “What autopsy report?”

It had been messengered straight from the LA Country Coroner’s Office to the L.A. Times before the parents knew it existed.

The LAT reporters had their story, would run it on the front page, and Christine would be hounded relentlessly by media for the next three years, for allegedly having killed her child, by not having her tested and treated with toxic drugs. No mention was ever made of the revealing fact that her older son, as well as her husband, never “caught” HIV or AIDS from her, so it supposedly went only to her younger child. This defies and transgresses even HIV theory, such as it was, then.

Those are two screen shots from the article that caused so much stress, pain and misery, Christine succumbed herself in 2008—during a battle with double bronchitis.

With that, the AIDS dissident “movement” was also dead in the water, after an 11 year uphill battle against blood-curdling non stop propaganda and hatred.

The same media, of course, cast Christine as having died of AIDS, and they all but danced on her grave.

Her older son and husband remain alive and well.