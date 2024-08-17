…would set us free. My rejoinder is that these people (Anaconda) have never needed a biological entity to kick off any off their Globo-Marxist-NWO fever dreams. How will demolishing virology also demolish Luciferian tyranny, which indeed revels in lies, from the Father of Lies?

Sat, Aug 17 at 3:16 AM

Dear Family, Friends and Colleagues,

On August 11, 2022:

Roger Andoh acting as FOIA Officer confessed that the men and women at U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (CDC/ATSDR) have absolutely no documentation whatsoever regarding the origin of the so-called "monkeypox virus" image posted on their website, or the methodology used to obtain said image.

Since Roger couldn't provide any documentation, he instead quoted claims that were allegedly made to him by some unidentified man or woman at the National Center for Emerging Zoonotic and Infectious Diseases. Roger would not disclose whether or not the skin tissue used in the image had been stored in "virus transport medium" (containing fetal bovine serum, etc.) prior to imaging, or who performed the imaging....

Read The Entire Article by Clicking on the Following Link: https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/cdc-admits-no-documentation-for-the-existence-of-the-monkey-pox-virus-after-a-freedom-of-information



You also may be interested in knowing that NO ONE in the world has ever purified an isolation of the so-called "MonkeyPox Virus"!



Check out my latest article concerning the phantom "MonkeyPox Virus", or should we say the "MoneyPox Virus"!

"WHO Declares Emergency Over a Non-Existing, Never Found Purified Isolate of the So-Called "MonkeyPox Virus"! at the following link: https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/who-declares-emergency-over-monkey-pox-fake-virus-the-start-of-a-new-pandemic-or-plandemonic

My latest interviews on the "MonkeyPox Virus" and solutions to chemical and radiation pollution that I have suggested for years is the primary contributing factor in sickness and dis-ease, especially turbo cancers, heart disease, and endocrine imbalances are all on the rise. Check out my two latest interviews with Sean at SGT Reports, "MonkeyPox" - "WHO Declares A Global Health Emergency" and "The Abominable Secret" at the following links:

https://rumble.com/v5b09mt-money-pox-who-declares-global-health-emergency-dr.-robert-young.html

https://rumble.com/v5a4rep-the-abominable-secret-dr.-robert-young.html

My greatest hope and prayer is for our world to be a place of safety, freedom, and peace for us all to love and live.

Kindest regards,

Robert

Dr. Robert O. Young

https://www.drrobertyoung.com/

