Roger Andoh acting as FOIA Officer confessed that the men and women at U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (CDC/ATSDR) have absolutely no documentation whatsoever regarding the origin of the so-called "monkeypox virus" image posted on their website, or the methodology used to obtain said image.
Since Roger couldn't provide any documentation, he instead quoted claims that were allegedly made to him by some unidentified man or woman at the National Center for Emerging Zoonotic and Infectious Diseases. Roger would not disclose whether or not the skin tissue used in the image had been stored in "virus transport medium" (containing fetal bovine serum, etc.) prior to imaging, or who performed the imaging....
Read The Entire Article by Clicking on the Following Link:https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/cdc-admits-no-documentation-for-the-existence-of-the-monkey-pox-virus-after-a-freedom-of-information
You also may be interested in knowing that NO ONE in the world has ever purified an isolation of the so-called "MonkeyPox Virus"!
Check out my latest article concerning the phantom "MonkeyPox Virus", or should we say the "MoneyPox Virus"!
"WHO Declares Emergency Over a Non-Existing, Never Found Purified Isolate of the So-Called "MonkeyPox Virus"! at the following link: https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/who-declares-emergency-over-monkey-pox-fake-virus-the-start-of-a-new-pandemic-or-plandemonic
My latest interviews on the "MonkeyPox Virus" and solutions to chemical and radiation pollution that I have suggested for years is the primary contributing factor in sickness and dis-ease, especially turbo cancers, heart disease, and endocrine imbalances are all on the rise. Check out my two latest interviews with Sean at SGT Reports, "MonkeyPox" - "WHO Declares A Global Health Emergency" and "The Abominable Secret" at the following links:
https://rumble.com/v5b09mt-money-pox-who-declares-global-health-emergency-dr.-robert-young.html
https://rumble.com/v5a4rep-the-abominable-secret-dr.-robert-young.html
Dear Celia, it might actually help the world if virology was demolsihed. People would then understand that they dont need vaccines and that they dont need to be afraid of imaginary «viruses». The kabal would of course find other imaginary problems, but vaccines is big business that they would lose. But, what do I know? I am just a whole food plant based vegan guy eating organic and living in Spain😊
Why should I ever believe the medical experts and these virology clowns? I haven't taken any vaccines in 5 decades and do not take any big pharma drugs. I am still relatively healthy into my mid 70's and am not any kind of health junkie, per se. I haven't been sick other than an occasional cold that has been very manageable. All these idiots can flake off.