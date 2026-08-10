The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Ernest N. Curtis's avatar
Ernest N. Curtis
9h

On the HIV topic, have you read AIDS and the Doctors of Death by Alan Cantwell Jr. M.D.? He presents evidence for an interesting scenario where the initial AIDS patients were recipients of an experimental Hepatitis B vaccine----first in New York City and over the next few years in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver and St Louis. Later deaths were likely due to widespread use of AZT in both the medical and underground market. These experimental trials specifically recruited healthy young homosexual men with histories of promiscuity and the timing is highly suggestive as the first cases popped up in New York and then the other five cities where the trial was extended.

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Mark Harris's avatar
Mark Harris
6h

For recent arrivals to TTB (especially), regarding CF's summary judgement "The nation had fallen to a “virus,” (which was a computer hallucination at best) and a “pandemic” (of PCR orgies) called Covid-19", see "The Viral Delusion", apparently accessible on Rumble as I write, and any number of Jon Rappoport's posts (his analogy comparing PCR "diagnostic" tests to a gushing fire hose was particularly apt).

A few weeks ago I mentioned my intention to contact a podcaster/journalist regarding a serious matter this individual had already touched upon in a recent podcast. Enough time has elapsed between my submission of that email to convince me s/he will not be responding. Hence I've decided to publish that letter, sans the addressee's name, using my own Substack account:

I post very infrequently these days, so please don't feel obliged to subscribe. There's no paywall and that won't ever change.

I must add that recent developments serve only to strengthen the case I present in this post; see for example: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XcHRXum97Tw and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cQMnqq7uWCU

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