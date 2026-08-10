

I’ve gotten sucked into the Hunter Biden news cycle, and his interview with Tucker Carlson which will be published today.

Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration was, to my eye, a Satanic pageant which ceremonially sacrificed the nation, The United States, to be transformed and reborn (transformation ritual) as a cemetery, over which a new national deity and symbol ruled: The nation had fallen to a “virus,” (which was a computer hallucination at best) and a “pandemic” (of PCR orgies) called Covid-19. The inauguration was not only “funereal” but looked to the naked eye like an actual funeral. The nation and all its lofty ideals safely in its coffin, the worship, reverence, and submission rituals were all in deference to the “virus” which, (implied but never stated) deserved infinitely more allegiance than the crusty old nation.



I wrote in the lede to a 10,000 word 1992 article in SPIN called Fatal Distraction that HIV was a deity. The lede came to me under immense sleepless duress (that article landed me in the hospital with pneumonia before it was over) and I give myself credit here for “calling it.”

The nation was headed for a high Masonic dissolution in which “one nation under God” would be replaced by “one nation under…(name the fake virus here.)

I found the article on Peter Duesberg’s site. I stand corrected. I apparently called it a “demon.” I could have sworn I called it a “deity.” Eventually I will find the original, to be sure, but both words support my thesis.

Full article, from 1992, here.

I knew nothing about Masonic ritualism, pageantry, symbolism, or occult spells at the time, but I was writing from energetic imprints of some sort, and the thing I was always trying to get at was not the bad/wrong science, but the cult formation around this “thing.”

This is not self-praise; It’s an attempt to trace a molasses slow decades long realization, or set of epiphanies, I had while trapped inside the burning molasses. It was a mere prelude to incalculable catastrophe for the United States, and the world.





Look at these images.

Peak insanity. The masks matching the coats.

Biden absurdly removing his mask just before being sworn in. (How could they know he wasn’t spreading the deadly virus there and then, possibly murdering Chief Justice John Roberts with air-borne cooties?)

The solemnity, the dread, the overwhelming frequency of a dead nation from which all hope had departed. And the consolation prize was a renewed devotion to virus gravitas—a nation that would never again fail to respect a deadly virus.

Clip HERE. (watch this trailer.)

The Rehabilitation of Hunter Biden.

Here’s now spells work: They make you hyper-focus on the wrong thing.

The point of “Who Killed Charlie Kirk” is to deflect from “What Is TPUSA?”

It’s another Covid-level psy-op, another Trojan horse, designed to infiltrate, corrupt, and destroy whatever was left of American “conservative values” before this degenerate starship descended.

Now a new TPUSA Whistleblower is saying they have gay orgies which they film, for blackmail and silence on all things Charlie Kirk.

His name is Matt Tucciarone.

I’ve steered clear of the TP USA/Kirk story because I believe there is no such thing as getting it right. I can’t even follow why anybody would ever have paid attention to “Turning Point USA.” Turning point? Shudder. From what to what, pray tell?

I want nothing to do with turnings, awakenings, movements, or even, at this point, whistleblowers offering dark tales of gay sex orgies.

The Charlie Kirk event was designed to confuse us for the next 20 years, at least. How could he have married that woman? Are those children real?

I see now that all “narratives” and all revelations are coded for shame and attack, none have exits, none have a bottom. Shame is circulated and re-circulated, and you are free only to choose one flavor of shame, based on your un-answered questions.



And an insane woman, if that’s the word, has made millions with her monotonous mother-bear-protecting-her-baby-cub-Israel rants.

It’s made me re-think that whole Hunter Biden laptop thing, a little.

She doth protest, etc.

The Bidens, (And The Obamas)



There are many things I think about, study, ponder, and abandon, as a puzzle pieces of “truth” hoarder. Many, many things. Most things. I wonder what it was all about, what all is embedded in that silty river bed of wasted time.

Or was it?

I can remember a transient preoccupation with the Biden family, from sheer fright, when Joe Biden became the mRNA injections über alles President, in 2021, at that Satanic Covid inauguration—documented above.

Pondering the Biden family was like pondering the Adams Family, without the wink-wink TV reassurance that a dark family was actually adorable. I went down rabbit warrens, collecting fragments. This is pulled from memory, a few startling facts that remain, in no particular order—nor am I building toward a thesis:

Facts That Tend To Get Lost (Only A Few)



1. Joe Biden was introduced to Jill Biden in 1972, by her then husband William Stevenson lll, a businessman. Jill Biden had been a baby sitter to Beau and Hunter Biden when their mother, Neilia, died in a car crash on Christmas Eve, 1972. There are conflicting accounts of when they first got involved.

Joe stole Jill from the embittered Stevenson, who was a friend and political supporter, who’d donated generously to Biden’s campaign. Stevenson found out about the affair after Joe crashed his (Stevenson’s) car with Jill in it. Stevenson wrote a book, which exists, as a ghost book you can’t buy, on the internet. Now he’s in prison accused of murdering his wife, and local police say they won’t be revealing any additional information about this case.

Joe Biden told 60 Minutes and said in other interviews that the truck driver who hit Neilia’s car in an intersection had been drunk, ‘‘…allegedly drank his lunch.” The driver’s daughter said this lie ruined her father’s life, that it was a bold faced, libelous lie. She did one on camera interview with CBS News to set the record straight. Biden conceded that he spread this lie, but never said why he spread this lie, nor did he face any consequences. Stop to think what would make a man drum up a black lie like that, amidst such a horrific event, to curry sympathy? It bothered me greatly. Who does that?

Joe Biden was sworn in as a United States Senator in January 1973, at the hospital bedside of his sons. Beau suffered a leg fracture, Hunter a head fracture. Hunter Biden recently said it never crossed his mind he had suffered any trauma. Larry Sinclair, who held a press conference detailing his two nights of sex and drug use with Barack Obama, (Obama secured the cocaine) along with much more serious allegations, was arrested right after the press conference on the order of Beau Biden. Beau Biden was Delaware Attorney General at the time.

A lawsuit filed against Sinclair by Dan Parisi, who Sinclair claimed was paid $750,000 to arrange a rigged polygraph. Who is Dan Parisi, (I asked Codex) and what was “WhiteHouse.com?” In this interview, Sinclair says decorated, legendary Chicago Tribune journalist John Crewdson spent 5 days with his, during which time he provided forensic evidence of all his allegations. No Reputable Media Found Sinclair Credible Or Investigated His Claims, Or His Receipts And Proofs. The way you get designated “reputable media” is by dismissing stories that interfere with established myths about the gazelles of the protected class. Clip HERE.

I have thought about Hunter Biden in terms of trauma, traumatic head injury, as well as classical themes of being a carrier and revealer of family secrets. Not that he invokes Hamlet or Oedipus.

There is something more interesting about him than the others, and I suppose it’s his unvarnished despair.

What will he reveal?

What does it all mean?

Is his near fanatic devotion to his father a trauma symptom?

I feel guilty for that nagging feeling of occult initiation I get when I root around in the car crash that killed his mother and sister, on Christmas Eve, while he and his brother were in the car.

Occult initiation, as I understand it, means loved ones have to die, to pave the way for world stage success, fame, power and fortune.

It does not mean the initiated did it, plotted it, or partook in it.

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Coda:

No tidy ending to this post.

If I don’t run to the grocery store to get cat food this very moment, before they close, I will have to walk to Dúrcal.

So I’m ending the post.