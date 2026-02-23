The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
meansofproduction's avatar
meansofproduction
20m

We have had blizzards before. The intrepid among us would go see that Broadway play that it was impossible to get tickets to. Now the show does not have to go on. Travel bans are reminiscent of Covid lock downs.

Reply
Share
doug's avatar
doug
26m

Agreed on your prayer

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Celia Farber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture