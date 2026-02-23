Drug Cartels Terrorize Cities Across Mexico After Head Of CJING Cartel, "El Mencho" And Other Leaders Assassinated In Raid: Roads Blocked, Cars, Buses, Stores, Hotels On Fire, Panic In Airports
Gas Stations Being Set On Fire, Coordinated Attacks, Helicopters Circle, People Urged To Stay Inside, President Urges Calm
RT coverage, with video links, here.
Link here.
Link to Oscar Ramirez’ coverage here.
Dan Dicks’ coverage here.
In other news:
As I was putting this post together, a frightful siren sound came from the kitchen. Turns out to be an emergency phone alert from NYC Mayor Mamdani—State of Emergency for New York City and Travel Ban starting in 45 minutes. “Dangerous blizzard conditions.”
I should look out the window.
And back in Southern Spain, more earthquakes. More than 30 in 10 days.
Well, nothing can be done.
I just really hope every person I come in contact with in the coming days and weeks is straightforward, forthright, candid and clear.
That is my new prayer.
The biggest mistake you can ever make is to get mixed up with people who interfere with your spiritual progress, just when you need it most.
I’ll try to find a good MOVIE for us.
We have had blizzards before. The intrepid among us would go see that Broadway play that it was impossible to get tickets to. Now the show does not have to go on. Travel bans are reminiscent of Covid lock downs.
Agreed on your prayer