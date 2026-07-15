The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Tom Kudla's avatar
Tom Kudla
4h

wow!

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An Observer (Teresa L)'s avatar
An Observer (Teresa L)
3hEdited

¡Viva España! On to the final next! (on Sunday)

Oh! How could you stay home on a night like tonight?

Watched it live, was rooting for Spain, of course--but was really puzzled at France's non-performance on the pitch. It was as if their star striker, Mbappé, was the only one playing against the whole Spanish team, and then, none of his shots went in, too.

Not sure what happened there, but I also see it as a significant loss for France on their much-celebrated Bastille Day (memorializing the evil, anti-Catholic, anti-monarchic, freemasonic French Revolution).

And then, will be rooting for Spain in the Final if it's Argentina who "wins" against England. Anyone besides Argentina! And the evidence of ref rigging in their favor has become apparent to so many now, including mainstream outlets.

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