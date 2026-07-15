Dúrcal's World Cup Celebration In The Town Square—Joy, Fireworks, Dancing, Fountain Bathing, And Disbelief
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I hadn’t yet had a chance to rave about Dúrcal, the Valle Lecrin town where we lived for a month, and made great friends.
I simply love this town. (We had to move finally, to nearby Nigüelas, but we’re still only a walk away.)
My friends invited me to watch the Spain V. France match tonight in the town square, and it was SO fun.
Though TTB is hardly a sport centered Substack, I figured I’d share a few clips, just because it’s a historic night for Spain, and I happened to be there. And it’s a chronicle of happiness, in a very painful time for Southern Spain, after the Almería wildfires.
My friend Rosana nudged a man in the crowd and he pulled out a red-yellow-red paint stick, smudging my face on both sides, which perfected the feeling of communion.
For the final game Sunday, against Argentina or England, we’ll be in the park; I completely understand why people attach to sporting events, just to find a context, however random, for fleeting happiness.
I have more memories from Dúrcal than any other place I’ve been in Spain. .
I’m very astonished that I am allowed to be happy—and able to.
An unforgettable night, and thank heavens I didn’t stay home.
wow!
¡Viva España! On to the final next! (on Sunday)
Oh! How could you stay home on a night like tonight?
Watched it live, was rooting for Spain, of course--but was really puzzled at France's non-performance on the pitch. It was as if their star striker, Mbappé, was the only one playing against the whole Spanish team, and then, none of his shots went in, too.
Not sure what happened there, but I also see it as a significant loss for France on their much-celebrated Bastille Day (memorializing the evil, anti-Catholic, anti-monarchic, freemasonic French Revolution).
And then, will be rooting for Spain in the Final if it's Argentina who "wins" against England. Anyone besides Argentina! And the evidence of ref rigging in their favor has become apparent to so many now, including mainstream outlets.