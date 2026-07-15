I hadn’t yet had a chance to rave about Dúrcal, the Valle Lecrin town where we lived for a month, and made great friends.

I simply love this town. (We had to move finally, to nearby Nigüelas, but we’re still only a walk away.)

My friends invited me to watch the Spain V. France match tonight in the town square, and it was SO fun.

Though TTB is hardly a sport centered Substack, I figured I’d share a few clips, just because it’s a historic night for Spain, and I happened to be there. And it’s a chronicle of happiness, in a very painful time for Southern Spain, after the Almería wildfires.

My friend Rosana nudged a man in the crowd and he pulled out a red-yellow-red paint stick, smudging my face on both sides, which perfected the feeling of communion.

For the final game Sunday, against Argentina or England, we’ll be in the park; I completely understand why people attach to sporting events, just to find a context, however random, for fleeting happiness.

I have more memories from Dúrcal than any other place I’ve been in Spain. .

I’m very astonished that I am allowed to be happy—and able to.

An unforgettable night, and thank heavens I didn’t stay home.