Elizabeth Nickson Sends Old Media Snobs To Dustbin Of History, After They Take Shots At Substack
Thank You, Elizabeth!
Why David Brooks, the Atlantic and the New York Times are Irrelevant
The Atlantic slimes Substack, I slap back.
DEC 10, 2023
(this is an old piece but few subscribers have read it, and since the mainstream has started throwing shade onto Substack…..
“Brooks is irrelevant,” I snapped to a email friend who sent me David Brooks’ recent self-co…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.