The Truth Barrier
Elizabeth Warren Confronted By Reporter Who Asks Why She Opposes Transparency And Where Her $12 Million Fortune Came From
ABOUT TIME
Celia Farber
Feb 12, 2025
Clip here.
Warren showed how despicable she is during the confirmation hearings. She is a vile liar.
But even more disturbing was the news that Chelsea Clinton somehow received tens of millions of dollars from the USAID, and it paid for her wedding. We already knew that the Clinton Foundation was always just a money laundering and bribe-obtaining vehicle for them. They should have all their assets seized.
I saw that...she does not look well. Read a clip where she was supposedly found in her office, curled up in a fetal position and in tears based on all this stuff that's going on . Who knows..but she does look like she best get a grip. So hysterical and out of bounds in these senate hearings.