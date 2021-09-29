END OF COVID: Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Singapore And More End Covid Terrorism, Normalize Life With Covid, Refuse To Demonize The Non Injected: Kim Iverson Reports
Decent Country Envy
Today, Sept 29, is the day all restrictions are lifted in Sweden. (Postscript: Except PCR “tests” to enter the country.)
My Swedish soul lifts a glass and smiles with all my heart. I’ll be calling home for details and vicarious sparks of joy.
I have been a person with and of two countries: America (my father) and Sweden (my mother.)
My fatherland dominate…
