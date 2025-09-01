Entire Surviving Population Of Gaza To Be "Voluntarily Relocated" Under US 10 Year Project, Aimed At Transforming Gaza Into "Tourism Resort and High Tech Hub," According To Washington Post Report Plan Outlined In 38 Page ProspectusCelia FarberSep 01, 20258212812ShareFrom Infowars8212812SharePreviousNext
Brazen they are. Killing and maiming all over the world with impunity - and no one in the US Military (responsible for most or all of it) stops them. No one in the uS congress stops them. No one in the uS State governments even acknowledges what they are doing.
There are still people here in the united States of America who actually believe a long list of things that are simply no longer true. The citizens on my network who understand our true reality are beyond frustrated with them... but mind kontrol is a terrible thing - and it is everywhere here in the uS.
But, on the flip side, I don't think the divide and conquer strategy is working so well now, in spite of what is on the mainstream media. We have exposed so much of their agenda through Trump's actions, that even the strong Trump supporters are starting to shake their heads. [The uS Dept of Justice's move with the Epstein investigation was a watershed moment. Too many people here know about The Franklin Scandal, Pizzagate, Adrenochrome, the Stratfor e-mail leak, and entire books have detailed the Epstein players... not to mention the connection Trump had with Epstein for decades.]
And the simple fact that so many Americans have been directly impoverished by the banks and unnatural disasters, or injured/killed by the C19 injection or other uS government poisoning programs - that there aren't many untouched people left to program and brainwash. There is a dawning understanding among the people who know the survivors, or knew the dead. They could be next.
Years ago when hurricane Charley took my house (2004), I looked at how many 'disasters' FEMA was managing every year and how many people were affected in each 'disaster.' It was 10 disasters in play in the uS at any one time. I don't remember how many people were affected on average. But this portion of the population is now huge - way more than what it was back then, and way more than the 10% who have to wake up for us to achieve real change.
And when you survive a natural disaster or sudden life-threatening illness (C19 vax injury) up-ending your life on any level in minutes or seconds, you become a MUCH harder target. Losing your home or your health in a very short time span is an experience like no other. It takes you down to your emotional bones.
The standing of the U.S. on the world stage has sunk to a new all-time low -- until next week. Wickedness, treachery, mass murder endorsed, furthered, sponsored, perpetrated exaltingly, baldly, in broad daylight with not even a bikini thong of lame excuses (monolithic Communism; WMDs in Iraq) to dress it all up.