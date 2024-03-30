I’ve been out of the city for four years, and my old Church has changed names. I didn’t recognize anybody, but was so happy to be there again, on Good Friday.
Holy Name Church on west 96th st (Now called “Holy Name of Jesus & St. Gregory the Great Church) used to be tri-lingual: French-Creole, English, and Spanish, but now it’s only Spanish.
Some of the processions were brand new to me; A painting of Jesus on the cross we all knelt before it and kissed. Following that was communion.
After communion the Priest began to play this beautiful song on an acoustic guitar. I loved it, had never heard it before. For some reason, the words and melody of the first two lines caused me to cry.
I captured a recording of the last two minutes to share with you, and, once home, I found the song on YouTube. Maybe some of you know it?
Entre Tus Manos.
Below is the last 2 mins of the song I captured at Church.
The first two lines are:
”entre tus manos
esta mi vida señor..”
“between your hands,
this is my life, sir.”
It continues:
“entre tus manos,
confio mi ser
Hay que morir
para vivir
entre tus manos
confio mi ser.”
“Between your hands,
I trust my being
You have to die
to live
between your hands
I trust my being.”
Here’s a lovely version of it I found on YT:
Has anybody else been crying a lot today?
I’LL POST link to tomorrow’s Zoom at Noon in the morning. We will try to keep it to three hours, max.
Looking forward to it!
Entre Tus Manos, Esta Mi Vida Señor
Tomorrow I'll be listening via internet to an Easter service by a man of whom I've known for less than a year. He wears many hats, including chaplain. The forces of darkness are exerting a global presence like never before and I'm being called to stand and be counted. It is a lone journey but I join with many others also alone. Together our voices unite in chorus and hymn to our creator. We will not be oppressed for we are the original intent among a species gone terribly wrong. Like Pete Seeger's popularized We Shall Overcome, here is one of many versions of another, a Cuban emancipation song, he'd sing with audiences of kindred souls. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=blUSVALW_Z4 And this solemn soulful rendition became a permanent part of my then adolescent heart in 1966. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_apu3ZZtMA
Beautiful. Deeply heartfelt. Thank you.