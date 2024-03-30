I’ve been out of the city for four years, and my old Church has changed names. I didn’t recognize anybody, but was so happy to be there again, on Good Friday.

Holy Name Church on west 96th st (Now called “Holy Name of Jesus & St. Gregory the Great Church) used to be tri-lingual: French-Creole, English, and Spanish, but now it’s only Spanish.

Some of the processions were brand new to me; A painting of Jesus on the cross we all knelt before it and kissed. Following that was communion.

After communion the Priest began to play this beautiful song on an acoustic guitar. I loved it, had never heard it before. For some reason, the words and melody of the first two lines caused me to cry.

I captured a recording of the last two minutes to share with you, and, once home, I found the song on YouTube. Maybe some of you know it?

Entre Tus Manos.

Below is the last 2 mins of the song I captured at Church.

The first two lines are:



”entre tus manos

esta mi vida señor..”

“between your hands,

this is my life, sir.”

It continues:

“entre tus manos,

confio mi ser

Hay que morir

para vivir

entre tus manos

confio mi ser.”

“Between your hands,

I trust my being

You have to die

to live

between your hands

I trust my being.”

Here’s a lovely version of it I found on YT:





Has anybody else been crying a lot today?

Looking forward to it!