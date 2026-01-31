The Truth Barrier

TriTorch
1d

Bill Gates on Epstein: “His lifestyle is very different and kind of intriguing although it would not work for me.”

Congressman Burchett on Compromised Government: "...And too many of my colleagues I'm afraid are compromised, uh, in this area for whatever reason. Somebody's whispered in their ear and said hey, you don't want something to come out on something else you better keep your mouth shut on this. And that's exactly what they've done. And um, it continues to go whether it's the honey pot the Russians use to use or something worse I don't know but but it's clearly, you see that up and down the line - you see good conservatives vote for liberal policies and frankly you see some liberals occasionally that will vote for something else. So obviously the um, congress has been compromised and this continues on through the White House, through the Justice Department.. it's uh, the trash can is very deep. It uh, it's not a swamp it's an open sewer."

There is a reason pedophiles are viciously beaten to death in prison. Even the most loathsome and hardest of hard criminals knows that you do not violate the most innocent, impressionable, and vulnerable among us. This is a lesson these cretins are going to eventually learn the hard way in hell.

Margaret Anna Alice's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice
1d

Thank you, Celia, for braving these toxic waters to retrieve damning evidence that it’s a Big, Beautiful Club, and we ain’t in it:

https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/its-a-big-beautiful-club-and-you

