Catherine Austin Fitts: “The whole administration is full of Epstein people.”





Who did Jeffrey Epstein address this email to, in 2009, who was in China 4/25, and arrived in US, “2nd week of may.” And what is it with these people and lower case everything.

I’ve heard it is important to them somehow. (to write lower case, and/or to ignore punctuation.)

Repeat image from yesterday’s post.

“…and each of us has 4 children—two 16s, two 14s, a 13, an 11, and a 7-year old.”

Is that a normal way to address the presence of one’s children, and another family’s children to a “host?”

“Nowak is a Roman Catholic.”

3/10/2014



Epstein asks Novak:



”did you torture her?”

Novak replies:



”our spy was captured after completing her mission.”

Novak is still employed at Harvard University, which received at least $9.1 million in “donations” from Jeffrey Epstein, of which $6.5 million was earmarked for Novak.

Among his fields of interest: ‘Cancer,’ ‘Viruses’ ‘Infectious Disease,’ and 'of course ‘HIV.’

It’s all code. Passport terms. You traffic in it and you’re “in.”

[I believe “HIV” became some kind of code/passport/economic/global spell entity that helped move all these criminal operations, from money laundering to child trafficking to much darker stuff.]

