"Epstein" Bulletin Board: Impossible To Overstate The Depth Of The Infection To Every Facet Of "Society." "Media." "Academia." "Science."
No Thesis, And Let's Consider The Spiritual Effect Of Even Looking At This. (I Have Work To Do Off Substack Next Days In Any Event.) Maybe We Have Seen Enough.
Clip HERE.
Catherine Austin Fitts: “The whole administration is full of Epstein people.”
Clip here.
Who did Jeffrey Epstein address this email to, in 2009, who was in China 4/25, and arrived in US, “2nd week of may.” And what is it with these people and lower case everything.
I’ve heard it is important to them somehow. (to write lower case, and/or to ignore punctuation.)
Repeat image from yesterday’s post.
“…and each of us has 4 children—two 16s, two 14s, a 13, an 11, and a 7-year old.”
Is that a normal way to address the presence of one’s children, and another family’s children to a “host?”
“Nowak is a Roman Catholic.”
Here’s the exchange:
3/10/2014
Epstein asks Novak:
”did you torture her?”
Novak replies:
”our spy was captured after completing her mission.”
Novak is still employed at Harvard University, which received at least $9.1 million in “donations” from Jeffrey Epstein, of which $6.5 million was earmarked for Novak.
Among his fields of interest: ‘Cancer,’ ‘Viruses’ ‘Infectious Disease,’ and 'of course ‘HIV.’
It’s all code. Passport terms. You traffic in it and you’re “in.”
[I believe “HIV” became some kind of code/passport/economic/global spell entity that helped move all these criminal operations, from money laundering to child trafficking to much darker stuff.]
Bulletin Board, Cont.
Clip here.
Bill Gates on Epstein: “His lifestyle is very different and kind of intriguing although it would not work for me.”
Congressman Burchett on Compromised Government: "...And too many of my colleagues I'm afraid are compromised, uh, in this area for whatever reason. Somebody's whispered in their ear and said hey, you don't want something to come out on something else you better keep your mouth shut on this. And that's exactly what they've done. And um, it continues to go whether it's the honey pot the Russians use to use or something worse I don't know but but it's clearly, you see that up and down the line - you see good conservatives vote for liberal policies and frankly you see some liberals occasionally that will vote for something else. So obviously the um, congress has been compromised and this continues on through the White House, through the Justice Department.. it's uh, the trash can is very deep. It uh, it's not a swamp it's an open sewer."
There is a reason pedophiles are viciously beaten to death in prison. Even the most loathsome and hardest of hard criminals knows that you do not violate the most innocent, impressionable, and vulnerable among us. This is a lesson these cretins are going to eventually learn the hard way in hell.
Thank you, Celia, for braving these toxic waters to retrieve damning evidence that it’s a Big, Beautiful Club, and we ain’t in it:
• https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/its-a-big-beautiful-club-and-you