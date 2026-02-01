Two sensationalized Epstein files claims said to be de-bunked, but I think they’re just adjusted for accuracy.

Trump is compromised by “Israel” (Mossad/M15 more accurate) and Jared Kushner really runs the WH.

This I never included in any post about Epstein. As MJTruthUltra points out, it was based on one source.

I link to the re-interpretation just so people can adjust that before it becomes Mt. Everest. It also doesn’t mean, “it’s total bulls*&t.”

Truth gets woven over decades with many a thousand threads.

MJTruthUltra also disputes that Marco Rubio “paid for the Steele dossier,” which I did link to yesterday.

It’s not totally baseless, but the Wolff-Epstein emails, true, don’t prove it.

Still:

Trump on AF1 says he will sue Michael Wolff for conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to “harm” him.

The idea was to destroy him, I think, bring him down, not merely “harm” him.

What about the Wolff’s publisher?





Clip about measuring.

Here’s somebody who did not want anything to do with Epstein and knew he was a fraud.

Crown Princess Mette Marit asked Epstein his view on whether she should use wallpaper featuring naked women carrying surfboards for her son’s room.

Her oldest son from a previous union has been criminally charged in Norway with at least 4 rapes, as well as assaults.

If you want to “understand” this whole thing, Peggy Siegal reveals an awful lot. The contemptuous racism runs all through it. And that is the least of it.

“You live well.

The slum is within you.”

—Tomas Tranströmer