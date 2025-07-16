“The aim of tragedy, Aristotle writes, is to bring about a “catharsis” of the spectators—to arouse in them sensations of pity and fear, and to purge them of these emotions so that they leave the theater feeling cleansed and uplifted, with a heightened understanding of the ways of gods and men.”



—Cliffnotes.com

“The spiritually dead rulers are the main event.”

—Jon Rappoport

When I saw Jon Rappoport’s generous acknowledgement in his post today, of my point about the Epstein saga being a tragic play about America being ruled by “spiritually dead people,” I had an “aha” moment.

I don’t bring it up because I feel complimented; I bring it up because I want to forge a new map on how to think about all this. The two “sides,” Jon and I agree, are not MAGA (Trump) and the Establishment (elite media;)

The two sides are the living and the dead.



We need new ways to “understand” the Epstein saga, which can’t be told through facts alone, something which may elude many Epstein sleuths.

A writer has to tell his or her readers what story he or she is telling, not merely “document,” without colors to describe what it is that makes us feel pathos, horror, revulsion, etc.

The Epstein saga is like a Greek Tragedy without any Greeks without any hope for collective catharsis.

Nothing is learned, nor lamented. We’ve been denied, somehow—with Trump and the Republicans now leading the armies of the dead—enough national, spiritual identity to even know what it is we are reacting to, or why. We’re told it all breaks down along party lines, or, for the carriers of old dead media, a chance to finally topple Donald Trump.

Rappoport wrote:

“They reduce everything to the mechanical.”

Like AIDS, like Covid— like “Epstein.”

I’ve also been describing them for more than 30 years, and it was also Jon who, in 2023, picked up on the significance of this piece I wrote revealing that Epstein’s banker, friend, and top client, Jes Staley, is the older brother of ACT UP attack agent Peter Staley. Both brothers became perfect servants of different flanks of the death cult.

Why doesn’t Jes Staley’s name, and that of JP Morgan, come up more often in the context of Epstein?

The Government of The United States Virgin Islands Vs. The Estate of Jeffrey Epstein Complaint is here.

JP Morgan settled with Epstein victims for $190 million.

I spent the day once again immersed in all this, with a familiar sensation of bruised blood in my veins. It was, for me, not just a day at the office, researching the Epstein saga again; It was blood-boilingly personal.

Peter Staley was a central, annointed spider in the network of AIDS saints that destroyed my life, and did so on a platform of media-accorded moral dominion.

All the while I am reading, and collecting screenshots, I’m re-living the decades of persecution, slander, abuse, death threats, and professional annihilation, at the hands of Staley and his ilk, whose Godfather, in turn, was Anthony Fauci.

The over 300,000 mostly gay men killed by Staley’s AZT in the 1980s were reduced to “lessons learned” in the nomenclature of AIDS “activists,” who pushed upward of 100 anti-HIV drugs through to rapid fire FDA approval, and demolished the traditions of safety or efficacy testing at the FDA.

You can thank them for “Operation Warp Speed,” and the ongoing mRNA genocide around the world.

But they were darlings of the media, of Hollywood, of the WHO, and of Fauci’s NIAID.

They never had to cede an inch of their mysteriously claimed moral high ground. And we? We were never accorded an inch. No matter how correct our objections to the HIV-AIDS PSY OP proved to be. I’m not whining, I hope, am I? I’m trying to paint a picture, and connect intersecting industries of evil. Stay alive long enough, and they all connect, like a vast interstate freeway, leading into and onto one another, in one continuous frequency of mechanized, virtue signaling sociopathy.

To cite another example: All this time, all those years, I never knew AmFar’s Mathilde Krim, their queen, was an Irgun agent whose seduction of LBJ apparently helped sink the USS Liberty and kick off the Six Day War.

AIDS Inc types—activists, “researchers,” media figures, pop stars and movie stars, were openly homicidal, openly racist, openly misogynist, and flagrant supporters of eugenics—all wrapped in woke, of course. The spell words were “fighting AIDS,” and if it meant conducting torture experiments on black and Hispanic toddlers, or dictating that African women must use “microbicides” on their genitals because AIDS activists in New York or San Francisco had decreed it—so be it. They ruled almost unopposed in the global culture for decades—until 2020, until Covid, and until the 2021 publication of RFK Jr.’s The Real Anthony Fauci.

An “AIDS activist” was a saint, whereas an “AIDS denialist” was a sub-human creature to be “snuffed out,” as Staley put it.

Imagine being “snuffed out” by the brother of the very man who made all of Epstein’s evils transactionally possible, and not even be in a position to do any “snuffing myself” in return. Except by writing this. In 2025.

The war between us and them began in 1987. It’s now 2025.

Staley left X a few years ago; It was, of course, not morally pure enough a platform for him to remain.

Look who followed Staley. “Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton…”

As I was torturing myself today, researching (again) Jes and Peter Staley, I came upon a smoking gun article I was not previously aware of. It made my jaw drop enough to compel me to pay for a subscription to Vanity Fair, so I could read the whole thing. I submit it here as “Exhibit A” which I present as a microcosm of who exactly these people were, and how exactly they operated. Everybody mentioned by Staley in the article were people who personally partook in my own career destruction, one of whom, Richard Jefferies of TAG, I unsuccessfully sued for libel in 2009.

My lawsuit is here: (I think it should download if you press “download” but if not, I’ll fix it if you alert me.)

2009 106399 Farber V Jefferys Farber Appbrief Copy (1) (2) 749KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Now to the Vanity Fair article from 2021, by Staley. It boasts of how the AIDS cabal bullied its way into a radical revision of the script for the movie Dallas Buyer’s Club, to suit their ideological convictions, save for an overly honest assessment of AZT’s deadliness, which was the one script battle they lost.

This is to show you what exactly I mean when I reference a controlling mafia that exerted Stasi like control over the entire culture’s output on the subject of AIDS.

I took screenshots of the whole article, but weirdly, some of the shots did not appear in my downloads, and after 2 hours of trying to sequence the 13 screenshots (normal sequencing didn't work either) I instead offer a sampling, and you will get the gist. This was the tweet that alerted me to the disgusting article, followed by a few screenshots:





Screenshots, not continuous or complete, below:

“I put the man through hell and back…”



”It worked.”



Does it shock or appall you or both that paid agents of AIDS Inc. forced radical rewriters of Hollywood movie scripts? This is but one of hundreds of examples of similar attacks on free speech that became normalized during AIDS Inc’s reign of terror.

(Jon Rappoport’s 1988 book is titled AIDS Inc.)

VF article here. (You have to subscribe to read the whole thing but you can cancel immediately after.)

I’m not done yet. This will have to become a series because of the many, many items I unearthed today, and/or re-discovered, but can’t digest all in one article.

AIDS Activists Created the Cult of Fauci.

Staley’s Wikipedia page, and history with AZT, and more, here.

Staley, second from left, Fauci, third from right

I’ve written before about this utterly bizarre on screen “date” between Staley and Fauci, that begins with this exchange:



“Tony!”

”Peter!”

“Normally when we sit down after 6 pm, we both have a glass of pinot noir in front of us.”

“Right.”





And here you can see a who’s who of AIDS mafiosos, celebrating Fauci’s 80th birthday, as he unwraps presents from Barbara Streisand.

Fauci birthday Zoom #1

Fauci birthday Zoom #2

How close are they? Very close.

AIDS activists were the enforcement arm of the pharmaceutical-government NWO para-democratic dictatorship.

Fauci was never a “chew toy,” as was fashionably claimed not long ago. These people ran a violent cult for decades before most people caught on; They attacked scientists, got them de-funded, attacked journalists, got them removed from the field, attacked heads of state in other nations whose national conversations they didn’t like, and, as this post demonstrates, had free reign also over Hollywood productions, as well as TV scripts, plays, school materials, and, of course, the entire socially engineered post 80s script about “contagion” and “public health.”

They did the dirty work, while Fauci sat back, silently slashing all NIH funding for dissenting scientists, most famously, Peter H. Duesberg. (“The Passion Of Peter Duesberg,” Chapter One of my book, Serious Adverse Events: An Uncensored History Of AIDS, linked.)

Between them, they paved the road to hell and mass death.

They hated Christians, heterosexuals, women, children, Africans, journalism, free science and free speech—just to name a few. They created a synthetic “world” in which God fails us, and produced a “virus” that kills by way of human intimacy, which had previously been understood as the source of life. They paved the way for the mutilation of children, and the normalization of pedophilia. (LGBTQ+)

They erected a multi trillion dollar global apparatus of racist, elitist human subjugation (HIV-AIDS) and pummeled mass media into submission when once it tried to publish the truth about the torture and murder of black and Hispanic orphans in the Bronx.

The late Liam Scheff broke the story, later partly reported in a BBC documentary I worked on as a field reporter. Read Scheff’s “The House That AIDS Built” here but be prepared for trauma. (Scheff, suffering from intense and unrelenting tinnitus, took his life in 2017.)

The letter demanding the BBC remove its film (linked above,) read, in part:





One of the people who demanded the BBC expunge its film, (which they did, for the first time in BBC history) was Gregg Gonzalves. Another was John P. Moore. (Both mentioned by Peter Staley, in Vanity Fair.)

I’m saying they are all connected, and the Covid Inc. made use of them just as AIDS Inc. had done. They’re the enforcement arm.

Fauci, Collins, Redfield, Birx, Wollensky, and many more— all agents of AIDS Inc. And Gonzalves, who was instrumental in my own destruction in 2006, was one of the shaming bully agents still around to do their dirty work during Covid.









Did Gregg Gonzalves invent 6 ft “social distancing?”

Now look at the names on this, the attack document that shattered my income and capacity to get work with the false claim I had made “56 Errors” in my 2006 Harper’s article, which causes these people to go nuclear.

Gregg Gonzalves, again.

You’ll also see him present at the Staley led Fauci birthday party on Zoom.

The only person I am aware of in the public space who seems to understand how dangerous a figure Gregg Gonzalves is, is Paul D. Thacker.

I spend most of my days trying not to think about these people.

But now that Epstein is a huge story again, and I’m still alive to “connect the dots,” I decided to do just that.

I don’t want to have to explain and repeat, here, or in interviews—I want people to know their names, and know just some of their crimes. I believe this is all a significant “missing link” to our present history, with so many people invoking “Fauci” but never tracing where he came from.

I want other people to take what I have posted here and talk about it, without me.

I want, in some way, to believe that shards of history can be preserved, so that it was not all for naught.

Then, from there, a devotion to taking seriously the spiritual battle that appears to way too many as mere scientific error.

“The spiritually dead rulers are the main event,” wrote Jon Rappoport.

In 2000, Tina Brown, then editor of TALK magazine, (funded by Harvey Weinstein) had Vicky Ward (of Epstein, Vanity Fair fame) court me for an article about “gene therapy.” I said I would be unlikely to turn in a piece that would be in favor, and I assumed that was what they wanted. Ward persisted, and I set out, with a feeling of foreboding. I interviewed the father of Jesse Gelsinger, the 18 year old who was killed by “gene therapy” in 1999. I also interviewed geneticist and HIV dissident Richard Strohman.

TALK ‘killed’ my anti-gene therapy piece, predictably.

And now I see Vicky Ward, and Tina Brown, chiming on on the Epstein story they never understood, and still don’t understand. They can’t even bring themselves to ask Michael Wolff why he never mentions that he tried to buy New York Magazine with Jeffrey Epstein, but were outbid.

Everything is getting distorted, erased, and de-contextualized, to serve the hunts and fetishes of the day.

Jeffrey Epstein is just a symptom, of an America that had become functionally and systemically demonic.

And on this subject, this recent interview with E. Michael Jones, (which will upset a lot of people, but it is an opportunity to learn hidden history) is, no pun intended, illuminating.

One can learn from it, no matter one’s religious faith. Freud, Jung, Reich—many revelations, and real shocks.

I think we should not care at all whether we “agree” on “everything,” somebody says, but only whether we learned something.

We’re in deep trouble.

“Epstein,” if we can get out of all the pre-digested clichés and gotchas, brings it all crashing down on our heads. But will we go to the depth or stay in the gossipy shallows?

“The spiritually dead rulers are the main event.”

—Jon Rappoport

