Ernesto Ramirez Junior Revealed To Be One Of The Cases Of First 10 FDA Admitted Covid Vaccine Deaths: Dr. Maryanne Demasi Has Part Of The Back Story To The Prasad Memo
"The FDA Seems Sincere," Said Ernesto's Grieving Father; Vaccinistas And Media Predictably Enraged, as mRNA Markets Drop. A Watershed Event Or An Insulting Nothingburger? Could It Be Both?
Dr. Maryanne Demasi’s full article here.
It’s a very revealing article, detailing how Ernest Ramirez was heard and taken seriously by Dr. Tracy Beth Høeg and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary.
So Is This No Big Deal Or a Very Big Deal? We Don’t All Agree, But Here’s My Take:
I understand many view this FDA certification of 10 child deaths “after and because of” Covid vaccines to be a cruel deflection from the staggering true numbers. Some find it insulting, some find it phony, some find it a calculated ploy.
I am not among those who would urge fellow warriors to roll their eyes at the Prasad memo.
Rather, I see this as an extremely charged, important development.
It’s a rubicon, crossed. Full denial and deniability from the usual suspects is no longer possible.
Now that it has been admitted by the FDA that the first 10 dead children out of 96 examined certainly, (with certainty,) died “after and because of” Covid vaccines, the big lie (“perfectly safe”) is punctured, never to be intact again.
“All the king’s horses and all the king’s men…”
Through the puncture of the Big Lie created by these, the first, repeat, first 10 cases of children killed by Covid shots, many hundreds, perhaps thousands, will follow.
There are hundreds just in VAERS, waiting to emerge now.
The opposition is in full throttle panic mode.
I think it was strategic to begin with 10. The first 10.
I can also, read and respect the position Sasha Latypova and others have taken. They might be right.
But I feel this could snowball. Time will tell.
Sasha’s post, linked above, opens with a strongly worded rebuke, none of which I “disagree” with. But what if we’re both right? (It’s a drop in the bucket, and it sparks a forest fire.)
Here’s two screen shots of a back and forth I had on FB with a (medical, health freedom) writer and old friend, Larry Trivieri.
Larry has a point—I do often make diagnostic assessments of “big picture” and often let emotion leak into my reportage.
But I still want to assert that we would all do well to sometimes report, clarify facts, then hold back. Give it space, oxygen—
I’m not playing prissy reporter here. I am, however, feeling this to be a major moment.
Neither Sasha nor Larry are wrong. (Robert Malone’s support of the memo need not be a reason shadow falls on the memo, no?)
Look—we all see this how we see it. We’re all half blind from exhaustion, rage, and accumulated trauma. But let’s listen to the parents of the dead children—one quoted, so far. (See below.)
The skeptics may turn out to be tragically correct. Time will tell. We are just representing different positions right now. Different angles, fractals, produce full picture over time.
I , personally, think (no, feel) that the Prasad memo represents a rubicon moment in this long, grisly war.
“Rubicon moment” needs to be distinguished from “hopium—”
I believe this could be is the spark that kicks off the beginning of the end. Of at least one Big Lie. (“No children were ever harmed.”)
I needed help with a metaphor so asked Grok. I know Grok is annoying, or rather, it’s annoying when writers quote Grok, but bear with me.
I asked Grok to help me find the right words for my feeling that the Prasad memo is a (—-) that could unleash (—-)
Turns out…Grok was way more exited than most of my friends and peers in health freedom circles. Get a look at this: “Seismic fracture in the narrative of vaccine infallability” no less!
One person who finds this moment to herald a pivot point, and who does feel a very real change from it, is the long suffering father of the murdered 17 year old child Ernesto Ramirez Junior, Ernest Ramirez.
(There is a donation link in Dr. Demasi’s article.)
A few screenshots from X—first, an outtake from the Prasad memo, which I first wrote about here.
Stakeholders?
Grok:
More developments, suggesting a cascade effect:
Predictable outrage from the usual suspects:
etc.
Who leaked the memo? Not known. “…lack of supporting data?” It was a memo, based on VAERS reports and we now know, deeper investigations with at least one of the families afflicted—not a paper in a medical journal.
Major error by MSNBC (forget her name.)
The report does not say vaccines “contributed to the deaths” of the children, it says they caused the deaths. It says the children died “after and because of” having been given Covid shots.
MSNBC clip here.
“After and because of” are the words that make this, to my mind, a “rubicon event.”
Some readers’ comments from original post:
My reading of dictatorships, cults of personality, revolutions, etc historically, is that they can implode when a single revealing truth is able to rise out of the propaganda din.
These systems of propaganda and state sanctioned lies tend to be way more vulnerable than we realize.
I remain cautiously optimistic. I expect the grieving parents across the country all feel somewhat relieved, and also emboldened by the contents of the Prasad memo. I don’t see it as an “insult” because I don’t see any indication Prasad was hinting 10 is the final number.
Merely the first number, from the first results of the first investigation.
The horse has left the barn.
I’m out of clichés, but you understand what I’m trying to say.
“Too little too late?” Certainly.
“A bombshell nevertheless, in this climate?”
Certainly, also.
Can't say this often enough!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
I’ll take the win on this one. Obviously, it is only a (very much needed) first step, but that is a step that obviously has needed to be taken for decades and somehow never was. The leviathan that is Big Pharma and the Washington “health” establishment is big, powerful, omnipresent in our lives and deeply embedded in all things “Establishment”. You have to start somewhere starving this beast and cutting off the oxygen. They just kicked out one of the stools holding it up and stuck a blade in its ribs. That’s not enough, but the Beast is now squirming. Let’s see how this plays out, and give RFK et al. our support and some breathing room