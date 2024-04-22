It was reported, for example by Erin Elizabeth, that Eva Evans was “fully vaccinated,” so we assumed her sudden death was vaccine induced. Nobody has 100% confirmed or denied that Eva was “fully vaccinated,” at the time of her death. I’ve asked Erin, on X, what her source was.

My post last night did not state that this was a vaccine death, but implied that it could have been, since I used the words “died suddenly.”

I just had a very painful conversation with somebody close to me that upset me more than I can possibly express.

What I will say, now, is that the killers are the same killers, regardless of the exact cause of death, when a young, vibrant person with their life in front of them dies “suddenly.”

And the deaths of young women, influencers or not, are arranged over time (not so suddenly) by the same killers, different departments of the franchise.

I’m sorry to have to be cryptic; I will be writing more about Eva.

I stayed up until 3 am, watching her Tok Tok videos.

There is much more to this than our reflexive cause-and effect algorithms suggest.