It was reported, for example by Erin Elizabeth, that Eva Evans was “fully vaccinated,” so we assumed her sudden death was vaccine induced. Nobody has 100% confirmed or denied that Eva was “fully vaccinated,” at the time of her death. I’ve asked Erin, on X, what her source was.
My post last night did not state that this was a vaccine death, but implied that it could have been, since I used the words “died suddenly.”
I just had a very painful conversation with somebody close to me that upset me more than I can possibly express.
What I will say, now, is that the killers are the same killers, regardless of the exact cause of death, when a young, vibrant person with their life in front of them dies “suddenly.”
And the deaths of young women, influencers or not, are arranged over time (not so suddenly) by the same killers, different departments of the franchise.
I’m sorry to have to be cryptic; I will be writing more about Eva.
I stayed up until 3 am, watching her Tok Tok videos.
There is much more to this than our reflexive cause-and effect algorithms suggest.
Having tragically lost my healthy and vibrant husband by suicide when he wasn’t depressed over 20 years ago, I immediately went on an investigation and asked lots of questions. Woody started dream job and having trouble sleeping goes into his doctor who gives him antidepressant Zoloft. He went from not sleeping, head outside body, to hanging in 5 weeks. His death made no sense and intuitively knew it was related to Zoloft. I then discovered FDA held hearings in 1991 on emergence of violence and suicide with Prozac. They did nothing and eventually approved Zoloft and Paxil for kids. We worked tirelessly to get FDA blackbox suicide warnings added to antidepressants in 2004/2006.
We wanted to do everything we could to help prevent another family from experiencing what we didn’t know.
I know their family is in deep pain and grief right now.
At the end of the day, it is their decision if they want to talk about her death. I hope if there’s something about her death that could help others, they would speak out. I know my accidental advocacy was a huge part of my healing.
My heart aches for her family.
Unfortunately, it is the parents that will bare the brunt of this avoidable tragedy. Is it me or are these deaths becoming all too common? That they are viewed a common place? What I don't understand is the lack of outrage. Not by the parents (but this will come at some point) but, by those that are sitting with a ticking time bomb that is this vile Jab. Pax