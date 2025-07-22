Everything We Hear About Epstein Is The Tip Of The Black Iceberg: Kevin Annett On The Royal Family, Disappeared Indigenous Children, And The Unimaginable
It's Central To "The Operation" To Keep The Media Coverage Hyper Focused On Certain Individuals, To Scramble Away The Real Story Behind
“…Even though they’re just there behind the scenes, the mainstream media’s keeping everybody distracted, and looking at other things, and not thinking too deeply. Is that some kind of MK-Ultra mind control operation they’re doing on the population?”
”When you think about it Shawn, by keeping focused on particular individuals, that’s part of the operation, because then people aren’t questioning what’s causing it? Where’s it coming from? Why does the whole system protect these people?”
Two additional interviews:
Grok personifies elitist disdain about these crimes, which only people in “conspiracy-oriented circles” care about. That would be us.
If you want to support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber (only ~$1.25 per week!).
You can also make a one time donation:
Your donations are crucial and appreciated—especially now.
Thank you! 🦆
Don’t forget you can support my work by ordering products at Truth Barrier Store.
New Truth Barrier T shirts are in!
...Tip of the Iceberg." Which is why the un-redacted Epstein files must be released. It has been said that, in so doing, the entire system will fall into chaos. I will posit we are already deep in a chaos created by the very people who will be revealed once the files are released in their entirety. Do we continue on our current course until our sovereignty no longer exists or, do we face the truth and soldier through the inevitable upheaval and chart a new course where corruption, compromise, dare I say, evildoing are squarely squashed.
And once again David Icke will be proved correct in his relentless, courageous probing and research into what's really happening on this planet.