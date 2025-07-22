



“…Even though they’re just there behind the scenes, the mainstream media’s keeping everybody distracted, and looking at other things, and not thinking too deeply. Is that some kind of MK-Ultra mind control operation they’re doing on the population?”

”When you think about it Shawn, by keeping focused on particular individuals, that’s part of the operation, because then people aren’t questioning what’s causing it? Where’s it coming from? Why does the whole system protect these people?”





Two additional interviews:





Grok personifies elitist disdain about these crimes, which only people in “conspiracy-oriented circles” care about. That would be us.



If you want to support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber (only ~$1.25 per week!).

You can also make a one time donation:

One Time Donation (PayPal)

Your donations are crucial and appreciated—especially now.

Thank you! 🦆

Don’t forget you can support my work by ordering products at Truth Barrier Store.

New Truth Barrier T shirts are in!