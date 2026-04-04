Exorcist Fr. Ripperger Describes Demonic Possession In America: What Are They After? How Can They Be Identified?
Being Overly, Obsessively Convinced Of A Position Can Suggest Demonic Presence
Pray, fast, and stay open minded.
In my experience, not only politicians but ideological movements can easily become possessed.
Catholic exorcists are the only ones who can tell us about these things, with clarity, and through true stories.
Well, I can't speak to the validity of this fellow, but some dozen times in the four gospels, Jesus cast out demons from people. So, it would be no surprise if people were also demon possessed today.
The Tibetan Buddhists seem to know a lot about this sort of thing, actually.
Also, I have always thought that getting drunk opens some people to demonic posession.