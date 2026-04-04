The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Lamson's avatar
David Lamson
2d

Well, I can't speak to the validity of this fellow, but some dozen times in the four gospels, Jesus cast out demons from people. So, it would be no surprise if people were also demon possessed today.

Reply
Share
Rebecca Lee (maybeitsmercury)'s avatar
Rebecca Lee (maybeitsmercury)
2d

The Tibetan Buddhists seem to know a lot about this sort of thing, actually.

Also, I have always thought that getting drunk opens some people to demonic posession.

Reply
Share
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Celia Farber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture