Exposing The Shocking Secret At The Heart Of The Music Industry: Autotune, The Illusion Of Singing, Replacement Singers, And The Manufacturing Of "Ideological Cyborgs" Like Bad Bunny
Vanity Fair
Speaking of autotune…and Bad Bunny.
Masonic-Satanic gestures, from Bad Bunny To TP USA, to Charlie Kirk, and Candace Owens. Could be nothing!
Bad Bunny’s by-the-numbers messaging:
Vanity Fair has discovered Puerto Ricans? How unexpected.
Jon Rappoport’s very funny piece about Bad Bunny today is a must read, (if you are a paid subscriber.)
Celia, have you seen the translation of Bunny's lyrics?
In Puerto Rican, they mean something very different than the Spanish translation! Disgusting.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/dios-mio-bad-bunny-super-bowl-halftime-lyrics-included-extremely-explicit-language?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
It's all so tiresome, and meaningless, no? I mean, who was moved, so deeply, by a Super Bowl halftime performance, even a few years ago? Anyone except for tweens? Not me. Not anyone I know. Thankfully, we have quick-thinking and brilliant people like you to sort through some of the muck and mire that our demonic overlords have forced upon us, in the guise of "culture." I'm grateful for you.