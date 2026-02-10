Speaking of autotune…and Bad Bunny.

Clip here.

Link here.

Masonic-Satanic gestures, from Bad Bunny To TP USA, to Charlie Kirk, and Candace Owens. Could be nothing!

Bad Bunny’s by-the-numbers messaging:

Vanity Fair has discovered Puerto Ricans? How unexpected.

Jon Rappoport’s very funny piece about Bad Bunny today is a must read, (if you are a paid subscriber.)