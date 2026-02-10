The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Proberta
4h

Celia, have you seen the translation of Bunny's lyrics?

In Puerto Rican, they mean something very different than the Spanish translation! Disgusting.

https://www.infowars.com/posts/dios-mio-bad-bunny-super-bowl-halftime-lyrics-included-extremely-explicit-language?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Chris
4hEdited

It's all so tiresome, and meaningless, no? I mean, who was moved, so deeply, by a Super Bowl halftime performance, even a few years ago? Anyone except for tweens? Not me. Not anyone I know. Thankfully, we have quick-thinking and brilliant people like you to sort through some of the muck and mire that our demonic overlords have forced upon us, in the guise of "culture." I'm grateful for you.

