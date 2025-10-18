I’ve been watching reunion reels, becoming addicted to watching them, over and over. This one, for example:

Clip # 1

Shadi’s story goes from indescribable agony to indescribable joy. It offers a glimpse into the reality of Israeli prisons we would all prefer to know nothing about.

I didn’t know how to handle the reports that have been coming out over the past few days. I finally decided to focus on the reunions.

Clip # 2 (full story) here.

More reunions, Israelis and Palestinians reunited with their families, via CNN.

Israel released, according to CNN, 1,718 Palestinian “detainees.”

Numbers vary, but according to Grok:

9,100 remain imprisoned, including 400 children. (Under 18.)

1,700 of those released were held without charges.