The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Margaret Anna Alice's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice
11h

Oh my goodness!! I had no idea!! I just recently discovered I was somehow inexplicably not recommending Jon's Substack and had corrected that. I just assumed he would be going for aeons as he was always so sharp-witted and lucid and seemingly defiant of his age! I am so sorry, Celia 😭😭😭 I remember the article you wrote after Jon praised you in one of his and was moved by your friendship and camaraderie. It sounds like he went out on his own terms after having lived a life of ferocious integrity, which is something for all of us to aspire to.

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Sonja's avatar
Sonja
11h

The world has lost a great one 😕

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