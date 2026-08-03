Farmer Finds Her Three Donkeys Alive After Fire Attack In SpainCelia FarberAug 03, 202678184ShareClip HERE.78184SharePreviousNext
Beautiful heartwarming story, thank you.
¡Anda que no hay burros en España!
Miguel Delibes was the most influential writer of Castilla after the war. He was a consummate hunter and a newspaper editor. He published many novels, of experimental structure and radically sentimental topics. Most of his stories are staged in the most rural parts of Spain.
He has one novel from the "Democratic Transition" period, titled "El disputado voto del señor Cayo" ("The contested vote of Mr. Cayo") It's about an old man who doesn't want to vote, and young journos (socialists) who try to persuade him. The old man insists he doesn't need to vote, he just needs his natural environment, and politicians should stay away in the city.
He wrote novels in the form of diaries. "Diary of an Emigrant" (1958) and "Diary of a retired man" (1996).
They did a few movies from his stories.
Writers can see mountains of gold and silver were normal people, those who never read, only see wastelands and deserts.
As a reader, and as a reluctant writer, here is my advice to anyone who worries about "wildfires": the politicians cannot solve a "problem" that they are fostering. Stop seeking external solutions to non-existent problems. Instead, serve the motherland and reject all politics.