Fauci Before Covid And The Rise Of Public Health Fascism; AZT Genocide, Medical Murder, Destruction Of Scientists, And The "Activist" Brownshirts Who Crushed Dissent And Ruled Media—All In My Book
Called Crazy, Dangerous, Wrong, Insane; Attacked For 35 Years, Driven From Journalism, But NOT WRONG
Serious Adverse Events: An Uncensored History of AIDS (Click HERE to buy)
“Listen to this. So this is what Bob Guccione Jr. wrote. At the end of 1989, two years after we started the highly controversial AIDS column in SPIN, we published an article by Celia Farber called The Sins of Omission, about the truly bad and corrupt science surrounding promoting AZT as a treatment for the syndrome of diseases. Celia was the editor and frequent writer of the column and unearthed hard evidence of the cold-bloodedness of the AIDS establishment pushing a drug that was worse than the disease and killed faster than the natural progression of AIDS left untreated. Celia, who should get the Congressional Medal of Honor for her brave and relentless reporting, here and throughout the ten years we ran the column, exposed the worthlessness of the drug, the shady studies and deals to suppress the negative findings and its awful and final consequences. Many times over the years since, people have come up to me and said that reading this article saved their lives, that they either stopped taking the drug and their health improved vastly, or they never took it because of what we reported. Nothing ever made me prouder, Bob Guccione Jr., founder of SPIN, October 3rd, 2015.”
—Joe Rogan, 2026
Promo-Clip by Tiny House Media, Skip and Emily Duff
This is very important work by Celia.
And always remember, Arthur Ashe took AZT and died shortly thereafter, whereas Magic Johnson refused AZT and is alive and well to this very day.
Also, AZT was Fauci's warmup to his followup Remdisivir, with both poison drugs mimicking the side effects of the manufactured diseases he was purporting to treat.
Thank you for your decades of devoted research to expose the industrial medical cartel.