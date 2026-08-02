The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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2nd Smartest Guy in the World's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World
2hEdited

This is very important work by Celia.

And always remember, Arthur Ashe took AZT and died shortly thereafter, whereas Magic Johnson refused AZT and is alive and well to this very day.

Also, AZT was Fauci's warmup to his followup Remdisivir, with both poison drugs mimicking the side effects of the manufactured diseases he was purporting to treat.

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Kimpeccable's avatar
Kimpeccable
2h

Thank you for your decades of devoted research to expose the industrial medical cartel.

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