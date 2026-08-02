Serious Adverse Events: An Uncensored History of AIDS (Click HERE to buy)

Click HERE to buy

“Listen to this. So this is what Bob Guccione Jr. wrote. At the end of 1989, two years after we started the highly controversial AIDS column in SPIN, we published an article by Celia Farber called The Sins of Omission, about the truly bad and corrupt science surrounding promoting AZT as a treatment for the syndrome of diseases. Celia was the editor and frequent writer of the column and unearthed hard evidence of the cold-bloodedness of the AIDS establishment pushing a drug that was worse than the disease and killed faster than the natural progression of AIDS left untreated. Celia, who should get the Congressional Medal of Honor for her brave and relentless reporting, here and throughout the ten years we ran the column, exposed the worthlessness of the drug, the shady studies and deals to suppress the negative findings and its awful and final consequences. Many times over the years since, people have come up to me and said that reading this article saved their lives, that they either stopped taking the drug and their health improved vastly, or they never took it because of what we reported. Nothing ever made me prouder, Bob Guccione Jr., founder of SPIN, October 3rd, 2015.”

—Joe Rogan, 2026

Promo-Clip by Tiny House Media, Skip and Emily Duff