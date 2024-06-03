Fauci testifying before congress now.

I’m listening to it through my phone, via my stepmother’s TV, in her nursing home. Until Sara called me, I did not realize this was happening, and don’t know what importance to attach to it.

Expect lots of the usual: “That is incorrect, Congressman.”

“Do you want me to answer the question?”

Sarcastic self important mediocrity who is but one of SO MANY who murdered probably more than Stalin, and the deaths keep coming.

NIAID approved the funding of Wuhan—he just said. A familiar beast, to me. Do Americans know what “NIAID” is?

This will clarify, to some extent.

The Democrats’ fawning is just about intolerable. I expect the Republicans will be scientifically illiterate and fail to grasp the deep patterns, or actual crimes, or actual story.

This man has been murdering “American science, ” and actual Americans, for over 40 years. For some utterly bizarre reason, he remains protected, though he is partway to becoming scapegoated.

Robert Gallo needs to be prosecuted also, before he dies. He wrote into “existence” an imaginary $3 trillion creature that got the name “HIV,” by haranguing and screaming at his lab tech, overturning his electron microscopy findings, and threatening him. All of this, in 1984, and all of it documented in this book.

Four foundation papers based on this abject FRAUD led to the deaths of countless millions around the world, decades before “Covid.”

I’m too angry to write about this anymore.

I don’t quite know how to cover the endless Fauci phenomenon. But let’s listen, to the predictable, pre-chewed play:

