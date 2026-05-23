The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Susan Blais's avatar
Susan Blais
1d

Bravo and thank you Celia for publishing this immensely important piece. I will get the Fawning book as I can relate to it all too well. While my childhood was not outwardly cruel or violent, I have long dealt with many of the symptoms, and I think I suffered from emotional abuse from a mother that had a very difficult childhood herself which she seldom discussed.

This concept also explains why so many humans knuckled under immediately during the plandemic, taking orders and proudly displaying their lack of selfhood and agency. If none of us were fawners, the parasites wouldn't stand a chance. Thank you again and onward to healing and wholeness! xoxox

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Dale Peterson's avatar
Dale Peterson
1d

Poor Geppetto. He builds the perfect son, except he’s made of wood. When finally, his wish is granted to have him become a real boy, he immediately turns him over to the government institution and look what happens. Think how differently things would have turned out if he had homeschooled.

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