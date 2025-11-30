The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judith's avatar
Judith
1d

I had already commented without reading the memo. However.....

I just read the memo and am even more disturbed than I was having not read it.

Mr. Prasad states TWICE that "undoubtedly" the covid vaccine saved millions of un-immune 80 year old who received shots 1 and 2.

Mother of God, when will this stop???? How is it OK to inject elderly people with aged immune systems but not others????

So many people in the "health freedom" movement going on and on about "well, we vaccinate the vulerable".... Why would you vaccinate a "vulnerable" person?.

Has Mr. Prasad not read story after story from adult children who watched their healthy parents deteriorate and die after these shots?

What is going on?

I'm 71 years old. I'm not frail. I'm not vulnerable. And I'm not taking your stupid shots.

And by the way, my life, and the lives of every other elderly person on planet earth, is just as valuable as a child's. So let's stop this very subtle elderism.

It's what lead to so many dying alone and afraid in nursing homes and hospitals.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Judith's avatar
Judith
1d

With all due respect, Celia, and thank you for posting this, but fact that this article was in the New York Times says it all. Nothingburger. And worse.

Ten deaths? I find that insulting and despicable.

Thousands dead and injured and this is what they "exposing"?

After everything that we have learned in the past five years, on so many levels, about this crime, and the best they can do is "ten deaths".

No wonder the commenters had a field day.

What sad and tragic state of affairs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
54 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture