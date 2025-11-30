Link to Prasad letter here.

Link to NYT article here.

You can search Open Vaers yourself here.

I’m doing my best to repress a rippling rage right now, against these monsters, whose murders I have been covering since 1987. EVERY time their murders are admitted in the mainstream press, even a handful, they set about trying to get everybody fired and denounced.

I strongly urge you all to comment under the NYT article, even if you have to temporarily subscribe to do it, like I did. Do not hold back.

Clip here—Vargas tries to browbeat Makary, but fails.

BuyMeACoffee link HERE, if you’d like to support my work.