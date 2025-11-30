FDA Chief Officer Vinay Prasad Wrote 3 Page Dam-Break Internal Memo To Staff, Day After Thanksgiving, Certifying First Definite 10 Deaths In Children From Covid Shots Via VAERS, NYT Reported It
Prasad Wrote: "The Real Number Is Higher." Pharma Gatekeepers Go Berserk With Moral Thunder, Calling It "Irresponsible," And "Misleading," As NYT Readers Fill Comments Section With Denials
Link to Prasad letter here.
Link to NYT article here.
You can search Open Vaers yourself here.
I’m doing my best to repress a rippling rage right now, against these monsters, whose murders I have been covering since 1987. EVERY time their murders are admitted in the mainstream press, even a handful, they set about trying to get everybody fired and denounced.
I strongly urge you all to comment under the NYT article, even if you have to temporarily subscribe to do it, like I did. Do not hold back.
Clip here—Vargas tries to browbeat Makary, but fails.
I had already commented without reading the memo. However.....
I just read the memo and am even more disturbed than I was having not read it.
Mr. Prasad states TWICE that "undoubtedly" the covid vaccine saved millions of un-immune 80 year old who received shots 1 and 2.
Mother of God, when will this stop???? How is it OK to inject elderly people with aged immune systems but not others????
So many people in the "health freedom" movement going on and on about "well, we vaccinate the vulerable".... Why would you vaccinate a "vulnerable" person?.
Has Mr. Prasad not read story after story from adult children who watched their healthy parents deteriorate and die after these shots?
What is going on?
I'm 71 years old. I'm not frail. I'm not vulnerable. And I'm not taking your stupid shots.
And by the way, my life, and the lives of every other elderly person on planet earth, is just as valuable as a child's. So let's stop this very subtle elderism.
It's what lead to so many dying alone and afraid in nursing homes and hospitals.
With all due respect, Celia, and thank you for posting this, but fact that this article was in the New York Times says it all. Nothingburger. And worse.
Ten deaths? I find that insulting and despicable.
Thousands dead and injured and this is what they "exposing"?
After everything that we have learned in the past five years, on so many levels, about this crime, and the best they can do is "ten deaths".
No wonder the commenters had a field day.
What sad and tragic state of affairs.