“I asked Dr. Rasnick what advice he has for people who want to be tested for COVID-19.

“Don’t do it, I say, when people ask me,” he replies. “No healthy person should be tested. It means nothing but it can destroy your life, make you absolutely miserable.”

—Celia Farber, Was The Covid-19 Test Meant To Detect A Virus?

Uncover DC, April 7, 2020

“Guys like Fau…