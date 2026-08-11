FINALLY Maternal/Fetal mRNA Atrocities In Spotlight: "Are You Saying The Babies Are Having Heart Attacks In The Womb?" "Yes."
Forget Fauci For A Moment: Go To The Witness Bearers Who Were Clear, And Who Brought Voluminous Evidence: Nurses, MDs, Morticians And More
Clip HERE to two clips from MJTruthUltra, the first of which is a Suzanne Humphries clip and the second of which is a jaw-dropping short doc.
I urge you to watch both.
The second one I had not seen.
Dr. James Thorp and I did interview Michelle Gerson for our book Sacrifice.
I find her simply extraordinary.
I still think this is the biggest medical scandal, catastrophe, and “story” in the history of “medicine.” And for some reason, even inside Covid-awake coverage, it takes a back seat.
The mothers. The babies.
Who, and what, would set out to harm mothers and babies?
Why… did I push to title our book: “Sacrifice?”
Clip HERE.
“Pregnancy abhors inflammation.”
—Dr. James Thorp
He told me mRNA “Covid” shots are the most inflammatory substance ever injected into humans.
You and Naomi Wolf emphasize the conscious, knowing evil of what was done. Stillbirths, birth defects, and destroyed fertility. A genocide. A cynical, convicted abandonment of medical ethics, and especially the sanctity of new life.
Fauci was certainly central to the program, but it would not have succeeded without a lot of complicity. The full story will be a long time in coming out.
What is the moral? Nothing we did not know before. Do not trust government to look after your interests. Do your own research. Don't trust experts. And, as the French put it, sauve qui peut.
Yes, finally. I think it's too much to take in for many - something in us disconnects. A lot to digest and imagine if you were a parent, a pregnant woman and you did it. Just too heartbreaking. Tough lessons. Thank you, Celia.