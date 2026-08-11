

Clip HERE to two clips from MJTruthUltra, the first of which is a Suzanne Humphries clip and the second of which is a jaw-dropping short doc.

I urge you to watch both.

The second one I had not seen.

Dr. James Thorp and I did interview Michelle Gerson for our book Sacrifice.

I find her simply extraordinary.

I still think this is the biggest medical scandal, catastrophe, and “story” in the history of “medicine.” And for some reason, even inside Covid-awake coverage, it takes a back seat.

The mothers. The babies.

Who, and what, would set out to harm mothers and babies?

Why… did I push to title our book: “Sacrifice?”

Clip HERE.

“Pregnancy abhors inflammation.”

—Dr. James Thorp

He told me mRNA “Covid” shots are the most inflammatory substance ever injected into humans.