The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Graham Seibert's avatar
Graham Seibert
8h

You and Naomi Wolf emphasize the conscious, knowing evil of what was done. Stillbirths, birth defects, and destroyed fertility. A genocide. A cynical, convicted abandonment of medical ethics, and especially the sanctity of new life.

Fauci was certainly central to the program, but it would not have succeeded without a lot of complicity. The full story will be a long time in coming out.

What is the moral? Nothing we did not know before. Do not trust government to look after your interests. Do your own research. Don't trust experts. And, as the French put it, sauve qui peut.

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Kathleen Devanney. A human.'s avatar
Kathleen Devanney. A human.
9h

Yes, finally. I think it's too much to take in for many - something in us disconnects. A lot to digest and imagine if you were a parent, a pregnant woman and you did it. Just too heartbreaking. Tough lessons. Thank you, Celia.

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