They start with a wicked movie, in this case, the Obama-production “Leave The World Behind,” which I expect nobody here would be reckless enough to watch. Then they coordinate a crisis in the media, as unified as when a pistol is fired to set off a horse race. “GO!” They all say the exact same thing, behind the exact same avuncular facial expressions. They all have the exact pitch perfect balance between fear inducing abuse and “we just don’t know-ism,” and we ordinary people only know we are about to get rolled into a wave of induced “reality,” about which it is demanded of us that we have precise responses.

We ask ourselves what to do. We are abused, traumatized children, mastering the art of deciphering PSY OP from “reality” and gulping back the nauseous realization that they are impossible to separate.

Twitter/X is a cesspool of “influencers” forever pumping you with their goods, their cargo of “I know what’s happening, listen to meeee.”

If anybody has any solid insights, please let us know.