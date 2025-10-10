Finnish President And Prime Minister Visit WH; President Stubb Fielded Question About Nobel Peace Prize That Stood Out For Its Wisdom And Diplomacy: US-Finland Alliance & Symbolic Icebreaker Deals
Also: Trump Asks His New Finnish Buddies To Kick Spain Out Of NATO. Max Blumenthal Reveals Nobel Peace Prize Winner Implored Netanyahu To Invade Her Country--Venezuela
Around 8 minute mark, Finnish President Stubb is asked whether he thinks Trump should have gotten Nobel Peace Prize. His answer is impressive—made me want to learn a little more about him, starting with how his name can be “Stubb” if he is Finnish. He has a Swedish father, it turns out. The diplomatic Finnish President brought up former President Marti Ahtisaari, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2008, quoting Ahtisaari for often saying that in peace deals, both sides have to appear somewhat equal—it can’t be the “big guy” clobbering the “little guy.”
The Truth Barrier is a reader-supported publication.
Clearly there is a strong US-Finland alliance happening. And just as clearly, a breakdown in diplomatic relations (whatever they may have been) between Spain and the US.
This from Max Blumenthal, regarding 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado.
Sheesh.
The powers that be trying to steer the herd into believing the US are moving on Russia Via Finland.
We are not supposed to know that Russia (and China too) are all playing their parts according to the big script. Popcorn time, will it be on Netflix or Disney I wonder
No Joan of Arc