The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Annie's avatar
Annie
4h

I despise the criminal, but, he was only the messenger. Go after Big Pharma. That is the REAL CULPRIT❗️🤬

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
3h

I worked throughout Covid as a laborist / hospitalist and thought I was losing my mind with the death and destruction. Hell is not hot enough for Fauci . 🤬

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