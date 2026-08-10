It was in vogue last week, by a cadre that might rightfully be called out for defeatism, to call the Fauci Senate hearing a theater, a big nothing; I did not feel that way. When I heard they got his phone I thought: “Whoa.”

Then I thought: “Buckle up. Here it comes. It has only just begun.”

Clip HERE.

Our book details the colossal money that was used to bribe and silence the three pillar organizations that are in place to protect pregnant women from harm. They all took the money, and betrayed the women, who paid the ultimate price.

Available on Amazon here.



One mother in our book lost eight babies, in all trimesters, including full term, after being talked into taking the shots. She stopped talking altogether. Then he family stopped talking. It was too painful.