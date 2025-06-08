It’s my sister Bibi’s birthday today and she and our good friend George Jacobs sent me this photo—first time I saw our T shirt and mug modeled.

Don’t they look great?

Happy Birthday Bibi! 🥂

George is 82, and an outstanding gardener, who keeps a large vegetable garden in Kerhonkson N.Y.

The store, and the funds, were frozen for a couple of weeks. One of the emails from Shopify said our store had been permanently closed, which had me nervous.

Then another, same day, said we were back in business!

It came as an enormous relief.

Next week we will launch out first Truth Barrier T shirts, featuring our official mascot from the old magazine—a leaping deer.

Other news: “Kill Your Darlings.”

I wrote for 11 hours straight today, no food, only papaya—but read it to two close friends, and decided not to publish, on grounds it was hopeless, dark, and kind of bitter. It was about Reiner Fuellmich’s case, and the politics of support movements—a commentary on diviseness.

Similar thing happened 2 days ago, but I’d written for 13 hours that time. Feedback was ambivalent, so I decided to not run it.

I also got some feedback via this same friend that some people she’d spoken to do not like the pieces I write that are personal, or heavy/intense.

I got defensive at first, in fact very defensive, my ears were hot with shame…but then I started thinking about it. You have to know how to take feedback, and use it to develop.

It’s been a good exercise to discard pieces I worked on for that long.

Tell me in comments below if you got your MYHA merch, and if you were happy with it. If anybody needs to return we can take care of it.

Just send an email, in such case, to

Thanks to all who ordered.

P.S. Tomorrow I will weigh in on Trump, Musk, and Jeffrey Epstein—an angle everybody’s missing.