First Nation Intervention/Standoff At Ostrich Farm: "An Indian Tribe Just Said That This Is Unceded Territory And These Birds Are Not To Be Touched."
Raoul Wallenberg-ian Intervention Contains Spark Of Hope, Buys Time
Link here.
Thank you, fellow citizen journalists, for alerting me to this development in comments!
How does one write to the Shuswap Nation?!
Previous coverage here.
PETA, of course, silent.
Paging RFK Jr.
If RFK Jr. who has an affinity for animals, especially exotic ones, could somehow, despite his undoubtedly insane schedule, get there, today, and stand with the ostrich farm owners (mother and daughter) and the Shuswap Nation representatives, they’d have a real PR problem on their hands.
There is still hope.
Yay, the Supreme Court of Canada issued a stay, according to the live feed chat. Prayers answered, God is a God of miracles. Now praying for the cull to be permanently stopped. I wish RFK Jr and others who understand why culling healthy flocks is the exact wrong approach to prevention would go to Canada and talk sense into their health authorities. 🙏🙏
My guess is the stay was issued so quickly because they saw a perfect opportunity to set legal precedence for Carney's stated aim of having indigenous people be full partners in everything done in Canada. Carney has essentially said that no major projects will go ahead without full cooperation and / or agreement of native bands. This will essentially set the stage for native bands to determine 100% of every action taken on "unceded" lands and lands where natives have any connection at all. Carney and his cabinet are probably dancing with joy right now and, generally speaking, Canada is cooked. This just assists and accelerates their existing plans. It is smart because it seems to be a win for the right cause but I'm sure the full repercussions over time will not be so well received.