The Truth Barrier

Laurie
2h

Yay, the Supreme Court of Canada issued a stay, according to the live feed chat. Prayers answered, God is a God of miracles. Now praying for the cull to be permanently stopped. I wish RFK Jr and others who understand why culling healthy flocks is the exact wrong approach to prevention would go to Canada and talk sense into their health authorities. 🙏🙏

5 replies
Foxton
1h

My guess is the stay was issued so quickly because they saw a perfect opportunity to set legal precedence for Carney's stated aim of having indigenous people be full partners in everything done in Canada. Carney has essentially said that no major projects will go ahead without full cooperation and / or agreement of native bands. This will essentially set the stage for native bands to determine 100% of every action taken on "unceded" lands and lands where natives have any connection at all. Carney and his cabinet are probably dancing with joy right now and, generally speaking, Canada is cooked. This just assists and accelerates their existing plans. It is smart because it seems to be a win for the right cause but I'm sure the full repercussions over time will not be so well received.

3 replies
