FOG OF PEACE: Trump Led Truce Between Iran and Israel Lasted Only Hours: Iran Denies It Fired Missile That Killed At Least 4 In Beersheba After Truce. It's Down To MINUTES. Israel Breaks Truce In Fury
Orders "Intense Strikes On Iran." WHAT IS THE TRUTH? Where Is Diplomatic Fact Finding? Can't Useless U.N. EVEN Manage To Ascertain What Time it Was Fired?
When I woke this morning I saw the news of the Trump led ceasefire/truce between Iran and Israel, and began screening clips from various sides to select the ones I intended to share. It sounded (an hour ago) that a miracle had occurred, and that all three—Iran, Israel, and the US, could each claim victory, triumph, infinite courage of their armed forces, last drop of blood, exceptional resilience of their people, etc, while the world could breathe some kind of sigh of relief.
Some Iranian sources denied they had agreed to the truce, others confirmed it, but it seemed like it had legs and was cause for cautious jubilation.
No mention was made of Gaza but one has to presume the ceasefire would extend to Gaza. It was an odd omission from every broadcast I screened.
I went out for coffee, and kept listening to reports.
Come back to put the post together— find out the war has erupted again: Israel claims Iran fired missile and killed 4 in Beersheba (southern Israel) after the tenuous ceasefire. Iran denies it. Israel livid and fully re-engaged. That’s where things stand at this moment: 11:28 am, CET.
Here is what the machine says about the strike, which Israel places moments after ceasefire, Iran does not. See below:
Iran Denies Violating Ceasefire
Trump loyalists were beyond ecstatic:
There are the clips I had selected to report on the truce:
This Duran discussion is airing now:
And this is a frightening story from The Washington Post—audio recording of Mossad threatening to kill families of senior Iranian generals.
This “Shirion Collective” guy—
His frequency is very frightening. The Mossad voice—I thought it had to be all faked, at first. Washington Post?
They can afford small armies of lawyers, to vet their stories.
I guess it’s real.
How did WP get it? (A lesser question)
What does it mean, if it is real?
Is it more “theater?”
Or first evidence of what so many have said for so many years?
If you want to support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber (only ~$1.25 per week!).
You can also make a one time donation:
Your donations are crucial and appreciated—especially now.
🦏
I support 100% a sincere Anti-War stance no matter who it comes from.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything and yes, The City of London/Pilgrim Society is among THEM!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And Directed Energy Weapons and toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
F'ed again. False Flag. Sure, it could have come from Iran but, based on tradition, my money says we're looking at another October 7th frame the other side event. Someone's satellite knows where that missile originated. https://solari.com/money-markets-report-june-19-2025/