When I woke this morning I saw the news of the Trump led ceasefire/truce between Iran and Israel, and began screening clips from various sides to select the ones I intended to share. It sounded (an hour ago) that a miracle had occurred, and that all three—Iran, Israel, and the US, could each claim victory, triumph, infinite courage of their armed forces, last drop of blood, exceptional resilience of their people, etc, while the world could breathe some kind of sigh of relief.

Some Iranian sources denied they had agreed to the truce, others confirmed it, but it seemed like it had legs and was cause for cautious jubilation.

No mention was made of Gaza but one has to presume the ceasefire would extend to Gaza. It was an odd omission from every broadcast I screened.

I went out for coffee, and kept listening to reports.

Come back to put the post together— find out the war has erupted again: Israel claims Iran fired missile and killed 4 in Beersheba (southern Israel) after the tenuous ceasefire. Iran denies it. Israel livid and fully re-engaged. That’s where things stand at this moment: 11:28 am, CET.

Here is what the machine says about the strike, which Israel places moments after ceasefire, Iran does not. See below:



Iran Denies Violating Ceasefire









Trump loyalists were beyond ecstatic:

There are the clips I had selected to report on the truce:

This Duran discussion is airing now:









And this is a frightening story from The Washington Post—audio recording of Mossad threatening to kill families of senior Iranian generals.

This “Shirion Collective” guy—



His frequency is very frightening. The Mossad voice—I thought it had to be all faked, at first. Washington Post?

They can afford small armies of lawyers, to vet their stories.

I guess it’s real.

How did WP get it? (A lesser question)

What does it mean, if it is real?

Is it more “theater?”

Or first evidence of what so many have said for so many years?

