The Truth Barrier
FOIA Reveals Documents Case Against Trump Was Biden Gang Sham Prosecution
Should Democrat Party Be Dismantled and Banned? Yes. It's Possessed. 
Celia Farber
Feb 13, 2025
Link here.
The Democratic Party appears to be a criminal conspiracy masquerading as a political party - and its record of crime goes back for over a century, to the Democratic political machines of the 1800s, up to and including the Pendergast political machine in Kansas City, Missouri, allied with the Capone Gang in Chicago, and beyond to the present time, in securing illegitimate power via outright fraud, election stealing, lawfare, and occasionally, force and intimidation. It should be prosecuted. And Republicans colluding with it should not be left out...
Not just Democrats. Buried in the Emails included in this story is reference to the previous Staff Secretary as the source of information about the boxes. The Staff Secretary in September, 2021 when the emails were sent was Biden's Jessica Hertz. Her immediate predecessor - who would've had information about what boxes Pres. Trump had was Derek Lyons:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Derek_Lyons
It is uncertain if anyone became acting Staff Secretary when he resigned a month before Pres. Trump left office:
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/530404-top-trump-aide-derek-lyons-to-leave-white-house-this-month/
But his loyalty to MAGA, Trump was already called into question when his appointment to head the Domestic Policy Council was derailed due to suspicions he was a Jeb! Bush phony conservative not aligned with MAGA:
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/05/17/white-house-staffing-search-upended-261226
And in the article above it's important to note that Pam Bondi was one of the first to rush out to defend Derek Lyons. If Lyons was the Staff Secretary blabbing off in the NARA boxes scandal he has no business being anywhere near Trump's administration. And AG Bondi's staffing choices need to be monitored to make sure that little worm weasel doesn't get a seat to sabotage the president again.