I will always comp anybody—only may not have time to send individual emails back within next hour.

I am thinking our theme should be WHY WE ALL FEEL SO CRANKY?

How can we stabilize? Get human needs met? Establish basic needs? Set Boundaries. Hope and Plan.

How can we remain ourselves? It feels like a love-less stressed out planet with everybody always seeking to get mad at somebody else.

We need more unity and solidarity and we need to take ourselves less seriously, I believe. See you soon.



Here is the NEW Zoom Link For the TTB Zoom at 3 pm-5 pm EDT today:

If you need a COMP, email me.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85751136358?pwd=8GwDwbgJm3hbipejtcJu8aaZ9hyQUX.1

Meeting ID: 857 5113 6358

Passcode: 422986

---

One tap mobile

+13462487799,,85751136358#,,,,*422986# US (Houston)

+13602095623,,85751136358#,,,,*422986# US

---

Dial by your location

• +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

• +1 360 209 5623 US

• +1 386 347 5053 US

• +1 507 473 4847 US

• +1 564 217 2000 US

• +1 646 931 3860 US

• +1 669 444 9171 US

• +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

• +1 689 278 1000 US

• +1 719 359 4580 US

• +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

• +1 253 205 0468 US

• +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

• +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

• +1 305 224 1968 US

• +1 309 205 3325 US

• +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

Meeting ID: 857 5113 6358

Passcode: 422986

Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kbUWZUZN77



