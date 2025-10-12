Clip here.



”I don’t know who sold our homeland. But I know who paid the price.”

—Mahmoud Darwish

Her T shirt says: “I Love My Life.”









The Dog House

What makes people pro-Palestinian, or pro-Israel, in 2023-2025?

(Not counting those who get paid by the word.)

It’s important to listen to “all sides.” To at least characterize the opposing side’s argument fairly.

I’ve tried.

I’ve been accused, as have we all, of “hating” Israel, being blind to rampant anti-semitism, and blind to Islamic violence—of not covering this story fairly. Of never showing empathy for Israeli victims of Oct. 7.

I do ponder the accusations.

How I would locate this distorting chip in myself if it existed?

What, I have wondered, is the “other side?”

How do we see so differently, and what is it that determines this difference?

I have heard, directly, and through friends, that American defenders of Israel’s bombardment of Gaza take some of the following stances—this is based partly on one friend’s dramatic clash with a pro-Isreal friend recently:



1. The deaths are exaggerated, (by Gaza Ministry of Health) and in some cases staged, and fake, including with the use of dolls and fake blood.

There’s no such thing as Palestinians. There’s no such thing as Palestine. They want to obliterate Israel and all Jews all over the world. (If we don’t kill them we will all be killed.) It’s written in the Bible that the Jews are the chosen people who are entitled to the land. It was not a “genocide,” it was a “war.”

My friend said her pro-Israel Jewish friend became seemingly possessed during an argument, her eyes flashed, and she expressed bitter rage, while screaming. (She was visiting my friend’s home at the time.) Moments before, said friend was calm and cheerful.

My friend merely mentioned the flotilla, which triggered her friend’s fury. The friend also said she was sent photos of “chopped up” Israeli babies. She also said she knows her history.

The friend said she is “disgusted” that friends send her photos of dismembered Gaza children. She refused to call them “Palestinians,” and corrected my friend, calling them “Arabs.”

When asked what does she want them to do, she replied that they should go to Jordan, Syria, or other Arab countries.

Here’s “both sides,” moderated by Charlie Kirk, less than two months before his mysterious, public shooting.

Charlie Kirk argued strongly that this debate is normal, good, and healthy for Americans to have. That people should not be villified, targeted, eliminated from their professions, or worse, for “asking questions.”

I could not agree more.

If the Israeli hostages are returned tomorrow, alive and dead, (and they will be) will it still be considered a terrorist sentiment to bear witness to what happened to all these people?

Their trauma will continue for generations. Our, infinitely lesser, trauma, was also firmly imprinted: Death is nothing, if you don’t want children murdered, you hate both Israel and America, and are a terrorist. You should die too. Your empathy is a sickness, and you are wrong and guilty. And not a Christian, never mind a Jew. Racial loathing is alive and well, even shrouded in woke, and the new “woke” holds Israel as the supreme victim, the only real victim.

Black lives don’t matter. Palestinian lives don’t matter.

What you just witnessed these past two years was a live-streamed horror show, made possible by weapons deals that almost every country gained from—chiefly the US and Germany—but also most other nations. No effort was made to hide it. Instead, the strategy was to blame you for having a normal, human reaction to it.

You were supposed to witness all that pain, suffering, and carnage with steely resolve, not flinching, not even over the children. Because it was a “give em hell” display of what exactly it looks like when certain lives “matter.” Really matter.

Innocent Israelis were sacrificed on Oct. 7—why?

Because Israel stopped protecting its border, issued stand down orders, and even killed Israeli citizens themselves. This is all documented by Israeli soldiers.

After a pro-Israeli friend and I had it out, in a civilized way, over dinner, recently, I asked him:

”If you were to receive forensic evidence, convincing to you, that Israel stood down and enabled, or was complicit in, the attacks of Oct 7., would that change your mind?”

He said: “Yes. I would have to re-calibrate everything.”

Even Charlie Kirk, super-Zionist, said this. The clip is here.

Are there really “two sides?” Or are there only un-examined, and un-earthed facts about the events of Oct. 7?

If Israel was complicit, honest people, like my friend, will think again. Maybe forgive their allegedly Hamas loving friends for the positions they held, and the feelings they could not repress.

Maybe then, the accusatory diagnoses will stop, and we will come to our senses, and stop demonizing each other, like Charlie Kirk himself advocated.

Charlie Kirk is a sainted figure, whose hotly debated death, is vaguely supposed to turn up in patriotic Americans as more reasons to support Trump and Israel.

But why?

Because, they say, he was killed by a trans person? Did they make “Tyler” an Israel hater, or just a Charlie Kirk hater? It makes no sense.

FBI Director Kash Patel says he can’t wait to fight conspiracy theories.

One person could put a swift end to them all: Erika Kirk.

I asked Big Brother to find out if she had yet said anything about the wild accusations and counter-accusations around Israel and her husband.

They’ve made her a Barbie, who doesn’t speak, who doesn’t express anything that might calm the waters, clarify the battles, or settle the supposedly anti-semitic conspiracy theories.

Did her husband feel his life was in danger or didn’t he?

MAGA, Christian Zionists, TPUSA devotees—all are painted into a corner. She holds all the cards. I understand grief, shock, and trauma, but I don’t understand not clarifying what her husband said, and felt, about Israel, if nothing else, to shut those “conspiracy theorists” up.

Americans bear shame. The whole world bears shame.

I asked how much money the US has given Israel since its inception, not including weapons, which, as it states below, benefit U.S. Defense industries.

Some $ 300-318 billion.

As for Hamas, I’d really like to know how they decided over 70,000 Palestinians should die, and never be warned, or told anything about what was about to happen to them.